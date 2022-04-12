Carrie Coon, Ann Harada & More to Take Part in SELECTED SHORTS: DANGEROUS WOMEN

Symphony Space will present Selected Shorts: Dangerous Women, an evening of short stories celebrating women who subvert expectations and disrupt the peace, including Charlotte Perkins Gilman's feminist classic "The Yellow Wallpaper." Hosted by activist author Mona Eltahawy (The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls), the event features performances by Pascale Armand (Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), Pooya Mohseni (Less Than or Equal To), and Lois Smith (The French Dispatch).

Selected Shorts: Dangerous Women will be presented to in-person audiences at Symphony Space's Peter Jay Sharp Theatre and live-streamed worldwide. Tickets are $17-32 and can be purchased here.

The pioneering literature-in-performance series Selected Shorts was born at Symphony Space in 1985 and has since spawned a weekly radio show now heard on over 130 stations nationwide; a podcast that has subscribers around the world; audio collections; and national tours. It was conceived with a simple premise: take classic and new stories by well-known and emerging writers and have them brought to life by leading stage and screen actors. Whether featuring stories around a lively theme, the favorite works of a guest author, or a special collaboration, each Selected Shorts event is a unique evening. The series has welcomed guest hosts such as Roxane Gay, LeVar Burton, Cynthia Nixon, and David Sedaris, and performers including Stephen Colbert, Morgan Freeman, Greta Gerwig, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Zosia Mamet, John Cameron Mitchell, Anthony Ramos, Anika Noni Rose, and Meryl Streep, to name just a few.

COVID-19 Safety Policy

The health and safety of all are Symphony Space's top priorities. For current COVID-19 protocol, please visit https://www.symphonyspace.org/your-visit/what-you-need-to-know.

About Symphony Space

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.

Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street.