Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama Kicks off 2021 Season With THE BEACH
The School of Drama’s entire season of plays will be streamed online. Admission is FREE.
Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama has officially kicked off its 2021 season with a virtual production of The Beach.
Registration is required for the following shows: Men On Boats, Everybody, A Day, and HAIR. Register at http://www.drama.cmu.edu/box-office-2021-streaming/.
For more information, please call the Box Office at 412-268- 2407 or email Maria Stoy, Box Office Manager at mstoy@andrew.cmu.edu.
The full lineup of shows includes:
The Beach
March 10 & 12
E-Z Fix
March 10 & 12
21
March 11 & 13
Pass It On
March 11 & 13
Men On Boats
Date change: March 13-15
Everybody
March 16-18 & 20
DIRECTOR SERIES
A Day
April 28 - May 1
Day Clothes
Available May 1
i hope they haunt you
May 5-8
DIRECTOR SERIES
In My Dreams
May 5-8
Hair
May 12-15