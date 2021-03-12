Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama Kicks off 2021 Season With THE BEACH

Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama has officially kicked off its 2021 season with a virtual production of The Beach.

The School of Drama's entire season of plays will be streamed online. Admission is FREE.

Registration is required for the following shows: Men On Boats, Everybody, A Day, and HAIR. Register at http://www.drama.cmu.edu/box-office-2021-streaming/.

For more information, please call the Box Office at 412-268- 2407 or email Maria Stoy, Box Office Manager at mstoy@andrew.cmu.edu.

The full lineup of shows includes:

The Beach

March 10 & 12

E-Z Fix

March 10 & 12

21

March 11 & 13

Pass It On

March 11 & 13

Men On Boats

Date change: March 13-15

Everybody

March 16-18 & 20

DIRECTOR SERIES

A Day

April 28 - May 1

Day Clothes

Available May 1

i hope they haunt you

May 5-8

DIRECTOR SERIES

In My Dreams

May 5-8

Hair

May 12-15