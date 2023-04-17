Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Campy Cult Hit THE VILLAGE! Returns For 3rd Run At Dixon Place This June

Set in 1979 and loosely based on Our Town, THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM plays with themes of love, friendship, life, death and disco.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Campy Cult Hit THE VILLAGE! Returns For 3rd Run At Dixon Place This June

After a sold out run last fall and an encore production this winter, Dixon Place will present a second encore run of THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM beginning Thursday, June 1st. This meta musical comedy filled with high jinks, low kinks, and go-go boys is written by Nora Burns (David's Friend, Unitard) and directed by Adam Pivirotto, with choreography by Robin Carrigan and a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers.

Set in 1979 and loosely based on Our Town, THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM plays with themes of love, friendship, life, death and disco as it irreverently weaves its way from pre-AIDS New York City to the present day. Joyous, clever and bittersweet, THE VILLAGE! is a character-driven story of a time that no longer exists, yet whose essence remains a vital thread in the fabulous fabric of our collective queer consciousness. The play presents an intimate look at the queer life in Manhattan on the cusp of the AIDS crisis. Underneath the exuberant dancing and whip-smart dialogue is a stealthy pathos that packs a wallop.

THE VILLAGE! features sets by Steven Hammel and costumes by Paul Alexander. The cast includes Jack Bartholet, Chuck Blasius, Glace Chase, Ashley Chavonne, Antony Cherrie, Eileen Dover, Richard JMV, Antwon LeMonte, and Christopher Patterson-Rosso.

THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM runs Thursday, June 1st through Friday, June 22nd. Performances are June 1, 2, 7, 8, 16, 17, 22 & 23 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $24-$34, with early bird pricing available. All shows are at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street between Rivington and Delancey). Run time is approximately 70 minutes. Tickets and info available at Click Here.

Nora Burns (writer) is a lauded writer, performer, comedian, actress, and archivist who has lived in New York City since 1979. She is a founding member of the queer comedy groups Unitard and the Nellie Olesons. Her solo show David's Friend received rave reviews during its extended run at LaMama Theater. Burns has been an important part of the NYC LGBTQ+ and nightlife communities for decades, collecting stories, memorabilia, history and humans to ensure that the contributions and creativity of the NYC queer community will never be forgotten.

Adam Pivirotto (director) is a theater/filmmaker based in New York City. He was director/producer of drag performer Cleo Berlin's cabaret series, presented at Pangea through TWEED TheaterWorks. His short films have been screened at Richmond International Film Fest, Genreblast Film Fest, NYC Poetry Festival, LA Cinefest, Sixth Sense Film Festival, Filmshortage, and Shondaland. His one act This Place was presented at Dixon Place HOT Festival. He has been a featured director for the Visible Poetry Project and completed an arts and education fellowship at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Robin Carrigan (choreographer) New York City choreography includes Club Dada: Life in Hard Times, Trick (feature film), Hater, Bedbugs!!!, I Could Say More, Two Spoons, 1966, Jesus and Mandy (co- written with Eric Bernat), Blood Orgy of the Carnival Queens!!! (co-written with Jim Fall), Girls Town (writer), "Ronnie Spector Christmas Spectacular," and drag performer Love, Connie. BFA from NYU-TSOA.

Dixon Place, a creative nucleus since 1986, is a non-profit institution committed to supporting artists by developing and presenting original works of theatre, dance, puppetry, music, circus arts, literature, hybrid performance, and visual art. DP's organically developed programs, policies and curatorial practices ensure inclusivity regarding gender, race, sexual identity, disabilities, and age. This local bastion inspires and encourages artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas and implement new practices. While serving as a safe haven for artists, DP is committed to providing meaningful, culturally enriching experiences for adventurous audiences as diverse as the artists. After spawning DP as a salon in Paris in '85, Founding Director El Covan pioneered the organization in her NYC living room; DP is now a leading professional, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Manhattan. For leadership and service to the community, DP has received two Obies; a Bessie, the NY Dance & Performance Award; the NY Innovation Theater Foundation's Stewardship Award, CUNY's Edwin Booth Award, and the Alliance of NY State Arts Organization's Celebrate the Arts Award for outstanding contributions to NYC. Many artists, such as Deb Margolin, Blue Man Group, John Leguizamo, and Lisa Kron began their careers at Dixon Place. In addition to emerging artists, DP has been privileged to present established artists, such as: Justin Vivian Bond, Kate Bornstein, Rodney Crowell, Thulani Davis, Junot Diaz, Douglas Dunn, Cornelius Eady, Ethyl Eichelberger, Neil Gaiman, Mary Gaitskill, Diamanda Galas, Miguel Gutierrez, Oscar Hijuelos, Celeste Lecesne, Craig Lucas, Taylor Mac, Terry McMillan, Eileen Myles, Vernon Reid, The Roches, Wallace Shawn, They Might Be Giants, Loudon Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, BD Wong, and Marlies Yearby, to name a few.

Dixon Place is presenting THE VILLAGE! with support from Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts with support from Governor Hochul and the NY State Legislature.




Cast Set for Justin Peck-Directed ILLINOIS World Premiere at Bard Fisher Center Photo
Cast Set for Justin Peck-Directed ILLINOIS World Premiere at Bard Fisher Center
The Fisher Center at Bard will present Illinois, a world premiere music-theater work based on Sufjan Stevens’ acclaimed album of the same name, June 23–July 2.
Julia Murney, Charles Busch, Steve Ross & More to More to Join Kander and Ebb Celebrat Photo
Julia Murney, Charles Busch, Steve Ross & More to More to Join Kander and Ebb Celebration at Theater Row
For one night only, a wide array of cabaret and stage legends are joining forces to celebrate the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb in ALL THAT JAZZ: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB at Theater Row.
York Theatre Companys GENYORK CONCERT Hosted by Usman Ali Mughal Takes Place Tonight Photo
York Theatre Company's GENYORK CONCERT Hosted by Usman Ali Mughal Takes Place Tonight
The York Theatre Company is presenting its first GenYork Concert, featuring composers, librettists, and performers all under the age of 35.
Julie Benko, Jason Yeager & More to Perform at New York Festival of Songs FEELIN GROOV Photo
Julie Benko, Jason Yeager & More to Perform at New York Festival of Song's FEELIN' GROOVY: SONGS OF THE 60S
New York Festival of Song will host its annual spring gala, Feelin’ Groovy: Songs from the 60s, on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Racquet & Tennis Club on Park Avenue.

More Hot Stories For You


Campy Cult Hit THE VILLAGE! Returns For 3rd Run At Dixon Place This JuneCampy Cult Hit THE VILLAGE! Returns For 3rd Run At Dixon Place This June
April 17, 2023

After a sold out run last fall and an encore production this winter, Dixon Place will present a second encore run of THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM beginning Thursday, June 1st. This meta musical comedy filled with high jinks, low kinks, and go-go boys is written by Nora Burns (David's Friend, Unitard) and directed by Adam Pivirotto, with choreography by Robin Carrigan and a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers.
Julia Murney, Charles Busch, Steve Ross & More to More to Join Kander and Ebb Celebration at Theater RowJulia Murney, Charles Busch, Steve Ross & More to More to Join Kander and Ebb Celebration at Theater Row
April 17, 2023

For one night only, a wide array of cabaret and stage legends are joining forces to celebrate the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb in ALL THAT JAZZ: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB at Theater Row.
York Theatre Company's GENYORK CONCERT Hosted by Usman Ali Mughal Takes Place TonightYork Theatre Company's GENYORK CONCERT Hosted by Usman Ali Mughal Takes Place Tonight
April 17, 2023

The York Theatre Company is presenting its first GenYork Concert, featuring composers, librettists, and performers all under the age of 35.
New Federal Theatre to Present TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL in MayNew Federal Theatre to Present TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL in May
April 17, 2023

New Federal Theatre will present 'Telling Tales Out of School,' a new play by Wesley Brown, from May 2 to 7 as a work in progress at Castillo Theatre/ASP.
Photos: First Look at ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESSPhotos: First Look at ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS
April 17, 2023

See photos of the Off-Broadway premiere of Abingdon Theatre Company’s Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness.
share