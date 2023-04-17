Campy Cult Hit THE VILLAGE! Returns For 3rd Run At Dixon Place This June

After a sold out run last fall and an encore production this winter, Dixon Place will present a second encore run of THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM beginning Thursday, June 1st. This meta musical comedy filled with high jinks, low kinks, and go-go boys is written by Nora Burns (David's Friend, Unitard) and directed by Adam Pivirotto, with choreography by Robin Carrigan and a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers.

Set in 1979 and loosely based on Our Town, THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM plays with themes of love, friendship, life, death and disco as it irreverently weaves its way from pre-AIDS New York City to the present day. Joyous, clever and bittersweet, THE VILLAGE! is a character-driven story of a time that no longer exists, yet whose essence remains a vital thread in the fabulous fabric of our collective queer consciousness. The play presents an intimate look at the queer life in Manhattan on the cusp of the AIDS crisis. Underneath the exuberant dancing and whip-smart dialogue is a stealthy pathos that packs a wallop.

THE VILLAGE! features sets by Steven Hammel and costumes by Paul Alexander. The cast includes Jack Bartholet, Chuck Blasius, Glace Chase, Ashley Chavonne, Antony Cherrie, Eileen Dover, Richard JMV, Antwon LeMonte, and Christopher Patterson-Rosso.

THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM runs Thursday, June 1st through Friday, June 22nd. Performances are June 1, 2, 7, 8, 16, 17, 22 & 23 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $24-$34, with early bird pricing available. All shows are at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street between Rivington and Delancey). Run time is approximately 70 minutes. Tickets and info available at Click Here.

Nora Burns (writer) is a lauded writer, performer, comedian, actress, and archivist who has lived in New York City since 1979. She is a founding member of the queer comedy groups Unitard and the Nellie Olesons. Her solo show David's Friend received rave reviews during its extended run at LaMama Theater. Burns has been an important part of the NYC LGBTQ+ and nightlife communities for decades, collecting stories, memorabilia, history and humans to ensure that the contributions and creativity of the NYC queer community will never be forgotten.

Adam Pivirotto (director) is a theater/filmmaker based in New York City. He was director/producer of drag performer Cleo Berlin's cabaret series, presented at Pangea through TWEED TheaterWorks. His short films have been screened at Richmond International Film Fest, Genreblast Film Fest, NYC Poetry Festival, LA Cinefest, Sixth Sense Film Festival, Filmshortage, and Shondaland. His one act This Place was presented at Dixon Place HOT Festival. He has been a featured director for the Visible Poetry Project and completed an arts and education fellowship at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Robin Carrigan (choreographer) New York City choreography includes Club Dada: Life in Hard Times, Trick (feature film), Hater, Bedbugs!!!, I Could Say More, Two Spoons, 1966, Jesus and Mandy (co- written with Eric Bernat), Blood Orgy of the Carnival Queens!!! (co-written with Jim Fall), Girls Town (writer), "Ronnie Spector Christmas Spectacular," and drag performer Love, Connie. BFA from NYU-TSOA.

Dixon Place, a creative nucleus since 1986, is a non-profit institution committed to supporting artists by developing and presenting original works of theatre, dance, puppetry, music, circus arts, literature, hybrid performance, and visual art. DP's organically developed programs, policies and curatorial practices ensure inclusivity regarding gender, race, sexual identity, disabilities, and age. This local bastion inspires and encourages artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas and implement new practices. While serving as a safe haven for artists, DP is committed to providing meaningful, culturally enriching experiences for adventurous audiences as diverse as the artists. After spawning DP as a salon in Paris in '85, Founding Director El Covan pioneered the organization in her NYC living room; DP is now a leading professional, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Manhattan. For leadership and service to the community, DP has received two Obies; a Bessie, the NY Dance & Performance Award; the NY Innovation Theater Foundation's Stewardship Award, CUNY's Edwin Booth Award, and the Alliance of NY State Arts Organization's Celebrate the Arts Award for outstanding contributions to NYC. Many artists, such as Deb Margolin, Blue Man Group, John Leguizamo, and Lisa Kron began their careers at Dixon Place. In addition to emerging artists, DP has been privileged to present established artists, such as: Justin Vivian Bond, Kate Bornstein, Rodney Crowell, Thulani Davis, Junot Diaz, Douglas Dunn, Cornelius Eady, Ethyl Eichelberger, Neil Gaiman, Mary Gaitskill, Diamanda Galas, Miguel Gutierrez, Oscar Hijuelos, Celeste Lecesne, Craig Lucas, Taylor Mac, Terry McMillan, Eileen Myles, Vernon Reid, The Roches, Wallace Shawn, They Might Be Giants, Loudon Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, BD Wong, and Marlies Yearby, to name a few.

Dixon Place is presenting THE VILLAGE! with support from Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts with support from Governor Hochul and the NY State Legislature.