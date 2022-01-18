CO/LAB Theater Group to Present Digital Premiere of TOGETHER AGAIN

CO/LAB Theater Group announced the digital premiere of the original show, Together Again, that will take place on Friday, January 28 at 7 PM ET. Tickets are priced at $15 and are available now at https://www.colabtheatergroup.com/together-again

Together Again, filmed in December 2021, is CO/LAB's newest original show that celebrates the togetherness, creativity, laughter, and delight that comes from spending time with each other. The show features scenes created and performed by CO/LAB's Physical Theater, Musical Theater Ensemble, Youth Ensemble, and Ensemble Theater classes, and songs by composers Michael Finke, Ben Freeman, and Orlando Morales. The show was filmed and edited by Luke Ohlson/7Cinema, a film company that creates visual content to amplify the work of advocacy and arts organizations.

After the digital premiere on January 28, the performance will be available to stream at any time from January 29-February 6. All proceeds will benefit CO/LAB's mission to offer individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts.

"Although we had planned to present Together Again in person in December, we're so glad that we were able to record the show and can still share the work our actors created in this engaging digital way." said Becky Leifman, CO/LAB's Executive Director. "Making the show available for streaming means friends, family, and fans across the country can access CO/LAB's work, not just those in the NYC area."

CO/LAB offers free weekly classes and low-cost single workshops through CO/LAB:core, with a curriculum structured to accommodate many types of learning styles. Through CO/LAB:connect, organizations in and around the NYC area can partner with CO/LAB for single workshops or longer-term residencies. They have created enriching programs with organizations such as City Access New York, Lincoln Center, TDF, and JCC Manhattan. Through the CO/LAB:leaders program, actors with developmental disabilities are trained to become artistic mentors, model positive leadership, and ambassadors for the organization. Finally, Sharing the Stage is a professional development program led by CO/LAB Teaching Artists and CO/LAB:leaders, for organizations interested in fostering more inclusive and equitable workplace practices.

For more information, please visit www.colabtheatergroup.com/together-again.