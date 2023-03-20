CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances at the Theatre at St. Clement's

Ruth Stage's provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is entering its final two weeks of performances of the strictly-limited re-engagement at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 W 46th Street), with its final performance set for Friday, March 31st. The sold-out run last summer marked the first time in history that the Tennessee Williams estate had granted permission for the show to be staged off-Broadway.



"Our show has been unlike any other - we took big risks staging this classic show off-Broadway for the first time ever, and have been ecstatic with how it is again being received this spring" said director Joe Rosario. "All the critics and audiences agree, Matt de Rogatis has redefined the role of Brick. Bringing Courtney Henggeler into the legendary role of Maggie has shown everyone what a true powerhouse actress she is. Their chemistry together on stage is electric, and can be felt by all. This production is something not to be missed!"



Leading the production is Courtney Henggeler (series regular on Netflix's "Cobra Kai") in her New York stage debut as the iconic 'Maggie the Cat,' opposite Matt de Rogatis reprising his critically acclaimed role as 'Brick'. They are joined by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Frederick Weller (To Kill a Mockingbird, USA's "In Plain Sight") as 'Big Daddy' and two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden) as 'Big Mama'.



Completing the cast are Christine Copley as 'Mae', Adam Dodway as 'Gooper', Milton Elliott as 'Rev. Tooker', and Jim Kempner as 'Doc Baugh'.



This landmark production is helmed by returning director Joe Rosario and his creative team which features Matt Imhoff as the set designer, Christian Specht as the lighting designer, Tomas Correa as sound designer, and Jesse Meckl as the stage manager. Casting is by Ruth Stage.



Tennessee Williams' sultry, southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Ruth Stage's modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the Cat, Brick's wife.



Ruth Stage's off-Broadway premiere of the Tennessee Williams masterpiece concluded its run on August 14, 2022, playing to sold out audiences and standing ovations. On the heels of the show's success, the Tennessee Williams estate issued an unprecedented re-engagement license to the maverick theatre group.



The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.



Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is produced off-Broadway by Ruth Stage in association with Joseph Grano.



ABOUT RUTH STAGE

Ruth Stage is an edgy and innovative New Jersey based nonprofit theater group, founded by the late Bob Lamb in 1982. Over the last four decades, our maverick organization has produced nearly 200 productions. Our nonprofit has employed hundreds of actors, stage managers, designers, crafts people and a litany of other behind the scenes artists. Our productions, seen by hundreds of thousands of theater goers, have inspired generations to get involved in the arts. By re-introducing thought provoking, seminal playwrights like Tennessee Williams to more audiences, Ruth Stage aims to keep the classics alive. Ruth Stage re-imagines, reinvents and accessibly presents must see, formative works to audiences of all ages. Another unique aspect of our theater group is our Foundation for the Arts initiative. A portion of all our fundraising dollars is dedicated to supporting other organizations in the communities around us. Ruth Stage has given out tens of thousands of dollars in grants to deserving causes. Vietnam veterans, families of fallen first responders, students in the arts and a handful of theater groups have been the recipients of our awards. In September of 2022 Ruth Stage gave away our premiere gift, The Bob Lamb Community Grant, to the Autistic Community Theater group in New York City. In October of 2021 we also sponsored a gala event in Soho called Theater Saves Lives where we partnered with the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation to raise money and awareness for those living with Bile Duct cancer.