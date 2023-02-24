Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: First Look at CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Re-Engagement Off-Broadway

This strictly-limited 42 performance re-engagement will run through Friday, March 31, 2023.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Ruth Stage's provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof returns off-Broadway with preview performances beginning tonight, Friday, February 24, at 8:00 PM at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 W 46th Street), ahead of an Opening Night set for Sunday, March 5. The sold-out run last summer marked the first time in history that the Tennessee Williams estate had granted permission for the show to be staged off-Broadway. This strictly-limited 42 performance re-engagement will run through Friday, March 31, 2023.

Get a first look at the production below!

Leading the production is Courtney Henggeler ("Cobra Kai" series regular) in her New York stage debut as the iconic 'Maggie the Cat,' opposite Matt de Rogatis reprising his critically acclaimed role as 'Brick'. They are joined by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Frederick Weller (To Kill a Mockingbird, "In Plain Sight") as 'Big Daddy' and two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden) as 'Big Mama'.

Completing the cast are Christine Copley as 'Mae', Adam Dodway as 'Gooper', Milton Elliott as 'Rev. Tooker', and Jim Kempner as 'Doc Baugh'.

This landmark production is helmed by returning director Joe Rosario and his creative team which features Matt Imhoff as the set designer, Christian Specht as the lighting designer, Tomas Correa as sound designer, and Jesse Meckl as the stage manager. Casting is by Ruth Stage.

Tennessee Williams' sultry, southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Ruth Stage's modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the Cat, Brick's wife.

Photo credit: Max Bieber
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Matt de Rogatis and Frederick Weller




