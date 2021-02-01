Broadway's Babies Is Now BAE - Broadway For Arts Education

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

On January 31, 2021, BAE announced its new name to the world with a promotional video starring Ali Ewoldt, Antoine L. Smith, and more!

Feb. 1, 2021  

Broadway for Arts Education, affectionately known as BAE, officially became the new name of the nonprofit organization formerly known as Broadway's Babies this past week. On January 31, 2021, BAE announced its new name to the world with a promotional video starring Ali Ewoldt, Antoine L. Smith, Mia Gentile, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jenny Mollet, Rachel Zatcoff, Melissa Tong, Luis Mora, Leon Glover, Catherine Cantrell, Skie Ocasio, James Herring, Oscar Rosario, Alison Nolan, Alex Chavez, and Karen Elizaga.

Videography: Sheldon Chau
Video Editing: Mardig Otjian
Audio Editing: Katy Pfaffl
Voice Over: Oscar Rosario

Founded in 2016 by Katy Pfaffl and Ben Houghton, Broadway for Arts Education (BAE) began as a concert series to raise money to fund a music fellowship for a school in rural India, the Shanti Bhavan Children's Project, assisting their mission to end generational poverty and making sure music was a part of the school year-round. It has since evolved into a federally recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, serving students in India, Ecuador, Haiti, and across New York City with more than 70 hours of music, dance, theater, and visual arts programming each week.

With 16 teaching artists and the support of more than 146 Broadway performers over the past year, BAE is committed to using arts education as the tool to open doors through which tomorrow's leaders can emerge.

Five years ago, they were babies, but they've now grown into a thriving community of teachers, students, advocates, and artists working together to open doors so that all young people can receive the complete education they deserve.

Learn more about Broadway for Arts Education (BAE) at their website www.broadwayforartsed.org and through their social media handles @broadwayforartsed


