BroadwayHD to Present I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, CLOSER THAN EVER & More This Month

BroadwayHD is celebrating the re-opening of Broadway with exciting new productions coming exclusively to the platform, as well as a special playlist dedicated to some of the most iconic theater hits of all time. Kicking off the month on September 1st is Nine, the romantic musical following film director Guido Contini as he struggles to find harmony in his professional and personal lives, while engaging in dramatic relationships with his wife, his mistress, his muse, his agent, and his mother. The film adaptation stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson, Judi Dench and more. Lambert Jackson Productions' virtual production of Tony award-winner Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' musical comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is also set to debut on the streaming service September 9th. The production was filmed at the London Coliseum in late 2020 in honor of the hit show's twenty-fifth anniversary and features a brand-new song and elements that modernize it for a contemporary audience.

Rounding out the month is the exclusive BroadwayHD premiere of Closer Than Ever on September 23rd. The world premiere of the brand-new filmed production of the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning and Drama Desk Award nominated musical revue of Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever will feature X Factor (UK Edition) winner Dalton Harris, along with West End stars including musical theatre icons Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Wicked), Kerry Ellis (Wicked; We Will Rock You) and Grace Mouat (Six; & Juliet).

BroadwayHD is also celebrating the reopening of Broadway this month with a playlist of some of the biggest theater hits of all time including Kinky Boots, Falsettos, Allegiance, She Loves Me, Memphis, Peter Pan, An American In Paris, The King and I, Cats, Pippin and more.

"We're celebrating the re-opening of Broadway on BroadwayHD this month with brand new productions and old favorites, so even if you can't make it to the theater yourself you can be part of the celebration from your living room," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "From Closer Than Ever to I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, we look forward to continue providing theater fans the ultimate experience."

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in September include:

Nine

September 1- The feature film adaptation of the musical inspired by the Fellini film "8½," centers around famous film director Guido Contini as he struggles to find harmony in his professional and personal lives, while engaging in dramatic relationships with his wife, his mistress, his muse, his agent, and his mother. The Rob Marshall production stars a??a??Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson, Judi Dench and more.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

September 9- Lambert Jackson Productions' virtual production of Tony award-winner Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' musical comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change was filmed at the London Coliseum in late 2020 in honor of the hit show's twenty-fifth anniversary. Since the original off-Broadway production, the show features a brand-new song, A Picture of His..., as well as updates to current numbers that have been a part of Dipietro and Roberts' ongoing efforts to keep the show as fresh and relevant as its debut 25 years ago. The beloved show follows the highs and lows of first dates, first loves, marriages, babies, in-laws, and growing old together, paying tribute to those who have loved and lost and to those who have dared to ask someone out on a date. The cast features some of the top West End performers including Brenda Edwards (Carousel, Chicago, The Human Comedy), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked, Oliver!), Simon Lipkin (Ghost Stories, All in a Row, As You Like It), and Oliver Tompsett (&Juliet, Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots). The production was directed by Kirk Jameson, with musical direction by Nick Barstow and associate direction by Julie Atherton.

Closer Than Ever

September 23 The brand-new filmed production of Outer Critics Circle Award-winning and Drama Desk Award nominated musical revue of Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever will feature X Factor (UK Edition) winner Dalton Harris, along with West End stars including musical theatre icons Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Wicked), Kerry Ellis (Wicked; We Will Rock You) and Grace Mouat (Six; & Juliet). A captivating and hilarious song cycle which delves into the trials and tribulations of modern love, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever will take audiences on a journey of lust and romance, marriage and ageing, unrequited love and obsession.The new production of Closer Than Ever is produced by Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media and Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley and Gio Messale for BroadwayHD.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.