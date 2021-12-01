Broadway Weekends Announces Partnership With New York City Department of Education Arts Office

Broadway Weekends is partnering with the New York City Department of Education Arts Office to offer twenty New York City theatre teachers, through Shubert Foundation support, free access to theatre classes led by the world's best Broadway, West End, and Australian theatre artists.

Teachers in the program will attend classes as active participants, not spectators. The goal is for NYC theatre teachers to gain inspiration, tap into their own artistry, and collaborate with other teaching artists in the city.

The teachers will join the existing Broadway Weekends at Home community and classes are open to all members of the public. Broadway Weekends will provide teachers with additional materials to help them focus on BWAH class objectives, foster their artistry, and collaborate within their teaching group.

Broadway Weekends has created a safe space for individuals - of all ages and from all backgrounds - to explore theatre learning throughout the pandemic. BW was founded by sisters Jeanna and Dani de Waal. Jeanna currently plays Diana in Diana, the Musical on Broadway.

The Broadway Weekends program covers all aspects of theatre making - on stage, and off. Live offerings include a combination of Interactive Workshops and Hosted Conversations. All live offerings are held through Zoom and led by the Cast, Crew, and Creative Team from the production of Diana, The Musical.

For more information:

www.broadwayweekends.com/dianathemusical

https://www.broadwayweekends.com/bwah