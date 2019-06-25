Broadway Records Will Release KAFKA'S METAMORPHOSIS: THE MUSICAL!

Broadway Records announced today that Kafka's Metamorphosis: The Musical! (World Premiere Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, July 12, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

Gregor Samsa awoke one morning to find that he'd caught the musical theatre bug! Kafka's mystifying and mesmerizing novella comes to hilarious and haunting musical life onstage. Gregor's rude awakening and metamorphosis parallels the journey of our dauntless narrator, Franz Kafka, incorporating some of his other surreal and iconic works, including his infamous 'Letter to His Father.' As Gregor/Franz approach their inevitable conclusions, we explore with poignancy, humor, and music the ridiculous and heartbreaking realities of family and tolerance. Telling this frustratingly fascinating story with puppets, shadow-play, black light, ersatz literary scholarship, and a dizzying array of low-tech theatrical conventions, Kafka's Metamorphosis is the surreal and satisfying musical adaptation you never knew you always wanted!

Kafka's Metamorphosis: The Musical! features book, music and lyrics by Matt Chiorini and additional music and lyrics by Travis Newton. The world premiere recording features Jack Rento, Morgan Smith, Carleena Manzi and Matt Chiorini.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You