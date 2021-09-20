Broadway On Demand to Stream Music Festivals BEAM, DIMF and NAMT

Broadway On Demand has announced that it will stream the global new musical festivals BEAM (UK) now through October 1st; The Daegu International Musical Festival (South Korea) from October 1st through October 15th and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (US) from October 21st through November 5th.

BEAM is the UK's biggest showcase of new musical theatre and BEAM2021 will be a hybrid, digital and live event, happening live at Hackney Empire and live streamed. There will be pitches from 38 new musicals in development, some pre-filmed, with ideas ranging from daytime bhangra raves, to climate change told as a love story, from challenging the UK's hostile environment policy to singing lesbian pirates, as well as panel discussions and networking.

DIMF is the first international musical festival in Asia that encompasses production, performance officials and the public from all over the world, representing Daegu, Korea.

This year, NAMT will film live presentations of all Festival musicals. Those presentations will then be screened at an in-person event on October 21 and 22. Members of the industry are invited to attend the screening, where they can also meet the writers, or they can view a livestream of the presentations, which will be presented in collaboration with Broadway On Demand.

For further information on BEAM please click HERE.