Broadway Murder Mysteries To Present The World Premiere Of THE SPIRITS' SPEAKEASY Immersive Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Murder Mysteries, an immersive live entertainment company, announces their world premiere of THE SPIRITS' SPEAKEASY, a brand-new immersive experience that features a cast of genuine mediums, magicians, and mentalists with a blend of live music and three séances. The show will perform at the NYC speakeasy Sincerely, Ophelia (221 2nd Ave Suite B, New York, NY 10003) for a limited-run during Halloween season from September 19th - November 3rd, 2024.

The Spirits' Speakeasy summons you to step through the secret speakeasy door as a personal guest of the renowned Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Prepare to be enthralled by an evening that seamlessly blends magic with the supernatural—and a dash of bitters.

At the heart of the soirée, witness the enigmatic Margery (played by Krystyn Lambert), a medium whose powers are the talk of the town, as she faces the ultimate challenge—convincing none other than the skeptic Harry Houdini (played by Patrick Terry) of her genuine connection to the world beyond through a series of supernatural tests.

Will she turn Houdini into a believer? Or better yet, you? The talking board says YES.

Guests will be enveloped in an atmosphere reminiscent of the golden age of magic and spiritualism with close-up magic and intimate access to one of the three séances. The Spirits' Speakeasy offers a meticulously curated selection of period-specific cocktails, designed to enhance the otherworldly ambiance of the evening.

“The Spirits' Speakeasy has been an incredible collaboration between some of the best minds in the magic, nightlife, and immersive theater business. Set in a time when the world was grieving tremendous losses from war and the influenza pandemic of 1918, the echoes of the past are hauntingly familiar today. Based on the true story of Houdini and Margery's rivalry during the height of the spiritualist movement, we're melding the past and present into an unbelievable evening of connection to both the living and the dead. This experience is designed for theater, magic and nightlife fans who love spooky season and want a truly exceptional night out with the best talent that NYC has to offer,” says Monica Hammond, founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries and Co-Creator, Writer, and Producer of The Spirits' Speakeasy.

Tickets for THE SPIRITS' SPEAKEASY and more information can be found here. The show plays Thursday, September 19th through Sunday, November 3rd. Roaming Room Tickets, Reserved Seating, and VIP packages are available. VIP table and event buy-outs available upon request. The running time is 120 minutes, no intermission.

ABOUT BROADWAY MURDER MYSTERIES

Broadway Murder Mysteries is an immersive live entertainment murder mystery company founded by Broadway Entrepreneur, Monica Hammond. Broadway Murder Mysteries was created in March of 2020 when many Broadway performers, writers, and talent were out of work. The Broadway shut down had a huge impact on the theater community, and Broadway Murder Mysteries was created to give jobs to out of work talent, while creating something inherently theatrical that theater and mystery fans would love. A portion of all game and ticket sales goes to support the non-profit, Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS.

Comments