Brand New Rehearsal Studios Now Open at the Chain Theatre

Book your next rehearsal, class, or staged reading at the Chain Theatre. An ideal space for workshopping your next production and inviting investors, these rehearsal spaces boast an exclusive, polished atmosphere you won't find anywhere else. Rooms start at $25 an hour and include different amenities such as hard wood floors, mirrors, or natural light.

Discounts for rehearsals are included for productions that have booked theatrical engagements in one of the theaters.

The Chain Theatre is thrilled to announce the opening of their new rehearsal studios in addition to the reopening of the two theatrical spaces. All ADA accessible. Now residing over the entire 4th Floor of the Theater Building at 312 W. 36th Street between 8th and 9th Ave. HAND SANITIZERS and WIPES IN EVERY ROOM.

Book online at https://www.chaintheatre.org/

For a full look of the COVID Protocols visit https://www.chaintheatre.org/. YAHMAHA YDP-64 DIGITAL PIANO available on site. Email rentals@chaintheatre.org for any questions or theatrical rental inquires you may have.

CHAIN THEATRE is a production company whose goal is to create artistic work that is accessible, relatable and invokes a visceral response in the audience through the mediums of theatre and film. Past productions include NYC Premiere Six Corners by Emmy Nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) the Chain has also collaborated with Tony Award Winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones and The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel.) Past award-winning productions include: Hurlyburly by David Rabe, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Dale Wasserman, and Talk Radio by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is also home to the Chain NYC Film Festival. 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit www.chaintheatre.org