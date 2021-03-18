Boomerang Theatre Company Presents BEFORE AFTER OR WHATEVER

Boomerang Theatre Company will present a one night only streaming presentation of BEFORE AFTER OR WHATEVER, a new comedy written by Carl Holder and directed by Johnny G. Lloyd. This performance is the second in the new Baton Project, where artists celebrate and honor their peers by passing on opportunity to other artists.

BEFORE AFTER OR WHATEVER performs live for one night only, with playback for 48 hours after the curtain time. Tickets are available for $10 at https://beforeafterorwhatever.eventbrite.com

In BEFORE AFTER OR WHATEVER, the frequent shootings and head explosions of ordinary life now lead many people to take matters into their own hands, and today Ahed finally gets obliterated into nothing. If the wait ever ends...Sign in, hand over your belongings, and you too can let go of everything you ever thought mattered.

The presentation stars Renata Friedman, LaToya Lewis, Jarvis D. Matthews, Cristina Pitter (Netflix's Bonding), Jon Norman Schneider (Mike Lew's Tiger Style! at Huntington Theatre), and Danielle Skraastad (Paris at The Atlantic Theater).

Born in Gainesville Florida, Carl Holder received his BFA in Acting from SUNY Purchase (2008), and an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU/Tisch (2020). Carl has developed and/or performed work with Incubator Arts Project, EST, Dennis and Victoria Ross Foundation, The Tank, FringeNYC, The Brick, Standard Toykraft, The Gym at Judson, House of Yes, Hearth Gods, Allegra LaViola Gallery, The Gene Frankel, Ice Factory and The New Ohio. His play Until You Come Back to Me won the 2020 Goldberg Play Prize and was a Finalist for the 2019 Neukom Literary Arts Playwriting Award. Carl was also a Semi-Finalist for The Jerome Fellowship at the Playwrights Center. His play Waiter and Two Octopuses was a Semi-Finalist for the 2019 O'Neill Playwrights Conference and a 2018/19 Finalist for the DVRF Playwrights Program. His play Charleses received an Honorable Mention for The Relentless Award from The American Playwriting Foundation. Holder was awarded an E-Grant from The Foundation for Contemporary Art for his play An Intimate Evening with Typhoid Mary. Carl has written, acted, and directed as Artistic Director of Glass Bandits Theater Company since 2008. He's currently in The Brick's Inaugural Writers Group 'SoundLab' a residency developing fiction podcasts with playwrights. Carl lives and works in Brooklyn, NY.

Johnny G. Lloyd is a New York-based playwright, producer, and dramaturg. Johnny is the Producing Director of InVersion Theatre and Director of Artistic Development at The Tank. Johnny's work as a playwright, producer, administrator and artist has been seen at Theater in Quarantine, The Public Theater, La MaMa, En Garde Arts, Corkscrew Theater Festival, Judson Memorial Church, 59E59, The Drama League, Dixon Place, and more. Johnny is a member of the 2020-2021 Clubbed Thumb Early-Career Writers Group: previously a member of the 2019-2020 Liberation Theatre Company's Writing Residency. He was a finalist for the Roundabout@Columbia Reading Series 2020.

Marci Skolnick is the Stage Manager for the workshop. Produced by Tim Errickson for Boomerang Theatre Company.