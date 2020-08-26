Ben Davis, Ali Ewoldt, and Kenita Miller Join Cast Of DINNER WITH FRIENDS For Play Reading Fridays

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The role of Gabe will be cast shortly.

Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), and Kenita Miller (Once On This Island) will star in Play Reading Fridays' production of Donald Margulies' dark comedy "Dinner With Friends", benefiting The Actors Fund. It will be directed by Alison Tanney. The role of Gabe will be cast shortly.

Producers of Play Reading Fridays, Tanney and Tim Realbuto, created the bi-monthly virtual reading series while NYC theatre is dark. Their past productions include "The Shape of Things" starring Realbuto and Tony Award winner Lena Hall, "The Glass Menagerie" starring Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner and Erika Henningsen, "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead" starring Jack DiFalco and Emma Hunton, "Red Light Winter" starring Joe Carroll and Janine DiVita, "The Understudy" starring Lesli Margherita and Andrew Kober, and "In A Dark Dark House" starring Realbuto and Nick Gaswirth.

"Dinner with Friends" is a funny yet bittersweet examination of the married lives of two couples who have been extremely close for dozens of years. Although it seems to be treading on familiar ground, the play keeps changing its perspective to show how one couple's breakup can have equally devastating effects on another's stability.

The comedy first premiered at the 1998 Humana Festival of New American Plays before opening Off-Broadway in 1999.

Play Reading Fridays will present the show on Friday, September 4th at 7:00pm.

Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for a link to where you can watch the livestream.

