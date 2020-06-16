Bedlam Announces Virtual Reading Series To Raise Funds For Black Lives Matter

BEDLAM will present a live virtual play reading series to raise funds and awareness for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and associated organizations working toward eliminating race-based discrimination.

The series launched with a reading of Richard II on Tuesday, June 9 and continues every two weeks through the end of the year. Upcoming readings include: The Long Christmas Ride Home by Paula Vogel on Tuesday, June 23; Coriolanus by William Shakespeare on Tuesday, July 21; Man and Superman by George Bernard Shaw on Tuesday, August 4 and Othello by William Shakespeare on Tuesday, October 13.

All proceeds from these readings will go directly to organizations fighting for equity and justice.

"BEDLAM has a long history of reimagining and recreating theatre using readily available spaces and material," said Artistic Director Eric Tucker. "We're a small company and we don't have a theatre to open our doors up, but we are taking action by committing to these benefit readings and committing to donating the proceeds."

For a complete list of readings, and for more information on how to donate, please visit www.bedlam.org.

Committed to the immediacy of the relationship between the actor and the audience, BEDLAM creates works of theatre that reinvigorate traditional forms in a flexible, raw space, collapsing aesthetic distance and bringing its viewers into direct contact with the dangers and delicacies of life. In this new, fresh, active environment storytelling becomes paramount and the result is a kinetic experience of shared empathy.

