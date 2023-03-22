Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bard at the Gate Sets New Premiere Date for CUT: A BLASPHEMY, a New Take on Samson and Delilah

The premiere will be followed by a Talk Back with the playwright, director and actors, hosted by Nicole A. Watson.

Mar. 22, 2023 Â 

CUT: A BLASPHEMY - a new dark comedy by Nikki Massoud about Samson and Delilah - will debut on BARD AT THE GATE, with a new premiere live stream set for Monday, April 17 at 7 pm, followed by a Talk Back with the playwright, director and actors, hosted by Nicole A. Watson, co-curator of BARD AT THE GATE and Associate Artistic Director at McCarter Theater Center. CUT and all BARD AT THE GATE productions are now streamed by Broadway on Demand.

WINGS OF NIGHT/WINGS OF MORNING LIGHT - a solo work written and performed by Joy Harjo, a three-time US Poet Laureate - will wrap up BARD's third season later this year, date TBA. BARD founder Paula Vogel recently oversaw the taping of WINGS OF NIGHT/WINGS OF MORNING LIGHT in Tulsa, where Ms. Harjo is artist-in-residence at the Bob Dylan Center.

Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, the cast of CUT features Turna Mete, Charlie

Thurston, Eric T. Miller and Rasha Zamamiri.

CUT: A BLASHPEMY depicts the encounter between the entitled strongman Samson and the Philistine Delilah, to whom he is addicted, although he is forbidden to love her. When she beguiles him with her wit, fury and bondage skills, the question becomes, how we are blinded by privilege.

The post show conversation will be moderated by Evren Odcikin, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Associate Artistic Director and Director of Artistic Programming

Nikki Massoud is a writer and actor based in Brooklyn, a first-generation Iranian-American. She has been a commissioned writer for Atlantic Theater Company, and as an actor appeared in Sanaz Toossi's WISH YOU WERE HERE. Pirronne Yousefzadeh directed The Actors Theatre of Louisville's THE WOLVES and DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2. Turna Mete has appeared in the world premiere of David Ives' THE PANTIES, THE PARTNER AND THE PROFIT at Shakespeare Theatre, as well as in THE WHO AND THE WHAT at Huntington Theatre. Charlie Thurston has performed with Trinity Rep in numerous productions, including OTHELLO and OKLAHOMA! Eric T. Miller appeared in Mint Theater's THE LAST SEDER and AWAKE AND SING! at Huntington Theater. Rasha Zamamiri is known for her work in LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION, RAMY and INSTINCT.

Now in its 3rd season of presenting new and overlooked plays, the digital theater series BARD AT THE GATE was created by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE, INDECENT), which she continues to co-curate with Nicole A. Watson. Season 3 of BARD AT THE GATE is produced by Rosey Strub in conjunction with the McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, NJ; Sarah Rasmussen, artistic director. Milan Eldridge is stage manager. Digital filming and editing by Virtual Design Collective (ViDCo). Creative direction by Jared Mezzochi.

BARD AT THE GATE season 3 will conclude WINGS OF NIGHT/WINGS OF MORNING LIGHT by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

All productions of BARD AT THE GATE - seasons 2 and 3 - are available to stream at www.broadwayondemand.com




