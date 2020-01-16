BWW Review: See BOOM at 59E59 Theaters-Rick Miller's Powerful Multi-Media Journey

The NYC premiere of BOOM, is now thrilling audiences at 59E59 Theaters. This multi-media, musical and theatrical event is written, directed, and performed by the Dora and Gemini award-winner, Rick Miller. In the one-man show, Miller presents a multitude of characters and showcases events from the post WWII Baby Boom era that began in 1945, through to 1969 when the "Boomers" were coming of age. The show depicts culture, music, history, and politics from the 24-year period in a fascinating presentation. At the performance we attended, Rick Miller briefly addressed the audience saying that his show is a "labor of love."

Miller has meticulously researched his material for BOOM. He creates a narrative by tracing the personal experiences of his own family. As Miller performs the show, he portrays politicians that include Winston Churchill, Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy along with musicians like Perry Como, Elvis, The Beatles, and Janis Joplin. Historical events come to life before your eyes such as the Space Race, the Vietnam War, and the Civil Rights Movement. There are over 28 well-known songs in the show complemented by outstanding projections. Rick Miller's, charm, versatile talents and energetic performance makes BOOM very dynamic.





The Creative Team has done a great job of bringing BOOM to the Upper East Side stage. They include projection design by David LeClerc; lighting design by Bruno Matte; and set/costume/props design by Yannik Larivee. The Stage Manager is Laurel O'Neil; Stage Manager/Director of Outreach Marketing, Craig Francis; Composer/Sound Designer, Creighton Doane; Directing Consultant, Ravi Jain; Ardon Bess and Laurence Davis on video. The Executive Producer is Jeff Lord. The graphic design, multimedia and marketing is by Logograph.

BOOM is like no other show. It is full of moments that will surprise, intrigue, and inform audiences of all ages. We look forward to seeing more of Rick Miller's projects evolve.

Produced by Kidoons and WYRD Productions, BOOM is at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison) for a limited engagement through February 23. The running time is 120 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. The performance schedule is Tuesday to Friday at 7:00 pm; Saturday at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting https://www.59e59.org/ .

Photo Credit: Paul Lampert





