BWW Review: MONSOON SEASON Hits Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

Monsoon Season recently opened at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in New York City, making the audience laugh-out-loud (and at times, cringe) during this wild romantic thriller.

The story revolves around a newly-separated couple during monsoon season in Phoenix, where everything seems to be in shambles, including the lives these two characters.

We first meet Danny (Richard Thieriot), the soon-to-be ex-husband. He moved out of the family home and now lives in a rundown apartment across the street from a strip club with a blinking neon sign that shines directly into his bedroom. He takes us through his daily routine of a monotonous desk job by day and a ride-sharing driving service by night. He's angry and tired all the time, but tries his best to stay upbeat for his young daughter, Sammie. However, a person can only endure so much despair before going a little crazy, and we start see Danny slowly unravel into something that looks a lot like insanity.

During the second half of the 70-minute show, we meet Julia (Therese Plaehn). The soon-to-be ex-wife who still lives at the family home, trying to make it as a beauty blogger while also getting back into the dating game to prove she still has her appeal. Julia hates living alone in the house (as she constantly thinks someone or something is watching her from outside), so she asks her new boyfriend to move in, a local drug dealer who brings a whole new list of problems.

Monsoon Season is funny, inventive, and clever play, utilizing two characters on the stage to the fullest. It shows us the dramatic aftermath of a marriage separation go terribly wrong, all while proving love can sometimes make us do the unthinkable.

Catch Monsoon Season at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater from now until November 23rd.

Photo courtesy of Maria Baranova





