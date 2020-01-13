BWW Review: MAZ & BRICKS at 59E59 Theaters Captivates-Two Individuals Meet in the Midst of Social Change

"Loving your daughter, and legalizing abortion are completely separate issues."

By Maz in Maz and Bricks

Ireland's leading new play company Fishamble returns to 59E59 Theaters with the US premiere of Maz and Bricks, a must-see two hander. The play is written by Eva O'Connor, directed by Jim Culleton, and stars the playwright, Eva O'Connor along with Ciaran O'Brien. It is being presented as part of Origin's 1st Irish Festival with performances throughout New York City through February 3.



The story is set in Dublin in 2017, at the height of the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution of Ireland that outlawed abortion. It takes place over a two-day period when a young woman, Maz is set to attend a pro-choice demonstration. She meets a man named Brick, a father struggling to stay connected to his four year old daughter despite a difficult relationship with his ex. The two strangers seem to have little in common. Maz is intense and serious, while Brick is a bombastic, straightforward fellow. While they spend time together discussing their lives, conversations become very revealing and the tale evolves into a moving portrait of the two individuals. Although the play addresses serious subjects, it does so with humor and grace.

The performances by Eva O'Connor and Ciaran O'Brien couldn't be better. O'Connor has crafted the dialogue beautifully and the discourse between the two characters is so honest and real that you may believe that their unexpected relationship is happening right before your eyes. Both O'Connor and O'Brien also portray other people to round out the story. Moments will captivate that include Maz making a protest sign when she first meets Brick; Brick attempting to pick up his daughter to take her to the zoo; Maz meeting a former neighbor at the protest; Brick intervening at the protest so that Maz doesn't get in trouble; and Maz and Brick having a drink at a local bar.

The design team has done a top job of bringing Maz and Bricks to the stage. They include set and costume design by Maree Kearns; lighting design by Sinead Mckenna; and sound design by Carl Kennedy. The Production Stage Manager is Miriam Hyfler.

Maz and Bricks is a very timely piece. It reflects the changing times, not only in Ireland, but attitudes and positions that exist globally about women's rights. See it while is it on the Upper East Side stage.

Maz and Bricks will be performed for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 2. The fun time is 80 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 pm; Saturday at 2:15 pm & 7:15 pm; Sunday at 2:15 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Lunaria





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories