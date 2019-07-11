BWW Review: Gary Ferrar Presents Amazing Magic and Mentalism in NOTHING HERE IS REAL

"You can't be a magician unless you think about things in a unique way."

By Gary Ferrar

Be surprised and be totally entertained. It's a show in NYC like no other. People who love magic and many more will thoroughly enjoy mentalist and magician, Gary Ferrar who is presenting the show, "NOTHING HERE IS REAL," with Teagan Brown and directed by Harrison Kramer.

For a single night each month, guests join Gary Ferrar, one of New York's most sought-after entertainers, for a magical evening at The Cocktail Lounge below Tom Valenti's Oxbow Tavern on 240 Columbus Avenue at West 71st Street. It is an intimate, ideal venue for the show that allows the audience to get a close-up view of Ferrar's talents while they relax and sip wine, beer or cocktails.

Gary Ferrar charms as he cleverly integrates his guests in the show. Of course, there are card tricks. But he performs amazing ones that you've never seen before. He makes predictions that are unbelievable. How could he ever know what guests are thinking? You'll even have a chance to gather around an antique pool table to become part of his magical experience. And Ferrar's talent for slight of hand is completely astonishing.

At the show that Broadwayworld.com attended, Ferrar stated, "I love what I do for a living." And it shows. We were so fascinated by "NOTHING HERE IS REAL," we'll certainly be back. It's a great time whether you are going solo, with friends or on a date night.

Check out this video to get a sneak preview of the show. https://vimeo.com/327454425.

Join the growing group of fans that have seen Gary Ferrar on television, and all the celebrities and stars that he has entertained. Performances take place every last Tuesday of the month at 7:30pm. Upcoming shows include August 27, September 24, and October 29.

Tickets are $49 and include two complimentary drinks. Purchase at https://www.ahrealmagic.com/tickets. The running time is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including a brief intermission. Like Gary Ferrar on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ahrealmagic, and follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/garyferrarmagic.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gary Ferrar





