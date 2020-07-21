BROADWAY UNLOCKED Unveils Upcoming Slate Featuring Premiere Events, Galas, Concerts and More

Broadway Unlocked co-founders Jessica Ryan and Joe White unveiled the upcoming slate for the innovation and digital production house, kicking off tonight, July 21, 2020, at 7:00pm with The Hippodrome's Opening Night Party for Souvenir, the regional theatre's first ever virtual production.

Helping companies and creatives harness technology and media that connects, amplifies, and strengthens the theatre industry, Broadway Unlocked's upcoming and ongoing projects include The Guthrie Theater's first-ever digital gala, the Broadway industry dance party S.N.O.B., a Black Lives Matter town hall festival, corporate events, and the Social Impact Lunch Club digital gatherings.

"Over the past decade, Broadway Unlocked's hybrid work across live performance and amplifying through the internet has prepared us to support arts organizations and live events as we navigate the coming months and years," said Jess. "73% of adults have engaged with the arts through technology in the last year, and those adults are twice as likely to go to a live show in the future. Our interactive digital spaces and content push the boundaries of theatre past the footlights - inviting you to hang out with us from anywhere, fall in love with the theatre all over again and leave wanting more.

"The Hippodrome is so excited to be partnering with Broadway Unlocked to explore the excitement and possibility of combining creativity and technology," said Stephanie Lynge, Artistic Director of The Hippodrome. "In this time of pandemia, people are hungrier than ever to connect and share - we need new ways to share our stories. This innovative virtual gathering space gives us the opportunity to reach out and actually create new and larger audiences that will join us live in the future when we can all be together again."

Broadway Unlocked is a member of the Pledge 1% movement, which empowers and encourages companies of all sizes to have an impact. Over 10,000 members in 100 countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. Pledge 1% invites all entrepreneurs and their companies to commit important resources (product, time, and resources) to support integrating philanthropy into their business from an early stage.

For more information, visit BroadwayUnlocked.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You