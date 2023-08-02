BLUE MAN GROUP to Present Sensory-Friendly Performance in October

Blue Man Group will perform a sensory-friendly version of their full-length show in New York City on Sunday, October 1 at 2:00 PM at Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street), to ensure everyone can participate in the party!



Blue Man Group will partner with YAI for this special performance. YAI and its network of affiliate agencies offer children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) a comprehensive range of services. Committed to seeing beyond disability, YAI provides opportunities for people to live, love, work, and learn in their communities.



"YAI is thrilled to partner with Blue Man Group for their sensory-friendly performance in New York. Blue Man Group continues to be so successful because their performance transcends language and culture. We are so glad that people with disabilities and other sensory issues will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind show," said Kevin Carey, CEO of YAI.



“Blue Man Group’s sensory-friendly performances are an incredibly rewarding tradition for our organization. After going on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to relaunch these special shows in all Blue Man Group resident markets, including New York,” said Blue Man Group Managing Director Jack Kenn. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning audience members on October 1.”



Slight modifications will be made to reduce sound and light levels at various moments throughout the show, and the Blue Men will limit their audience interaction. Quiet spaces outside the theaters will also offer a calm environment for families needing a sensory break, and earplugs or headphones are available upon request. Please note, the full-length, 90-minute performance will include strobe lights. All audience members will receive a complimentary 1-ounce jar of slime from Sloomoo Institute to take home with them post-show.



This sensory-friendly performance is specially priced to be accessible to people and families with sensory sensitivities. All tickets are $49 (excluding ticketing fees) and a portion of sales will be donated to www.yai.org. Tickets may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2256523®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueman.com%2Fnew-york%2Fbuy-tickets%2Fsensory-friendly?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Blue Man Group is a colorful, interactive spectacle for the senses that has been on stages across the world for over 30 years. The iconic, non-verbal characters emote through music, art and comedy to connect with audiences everywhere. Every show invites guests to embrace creativity and relish in the jubilee of the spectacular journey that takes place over the course of each show.



ABOUT Blue Man Group



Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory-stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.



ABOUT YAI

Founded in 1957, YAI remains at the forefront of an extraordinary movement aimed at empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. YAI and its network of affiliate agencies offer children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a comprehensive range of services. YAI is committed to seeing beyond disability, providing opportunities for people to live, love, work, and learn in their communities. YAI’s 4,000 employees provide supportive housing, education, medical, dental, and mental health care, job training, community integration, and social enrichment for more than 20,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families, in New York, New Jersey, and California.



ABOUT SLOOMOO INSTITUTE

Sloomoo Institute is an immersive experience that taps into the joy of multi-sensory play. Sloomoo Institutes feature sophisticated, interactive spaces designed by contemporary artists where hand-crafted, artisanal slime comes to life - dozens of textures, the most delicious scents, soothing ASMR, and wondrous delights all in a glossy setting to delight not just kids, but the kid in all of us. Co-founders Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller launched the Sloomoo universe in October of 2019 to bring the magic of slime and sensory play to the world through both in-person experiences and dozens of satisfying slime products, which are sold in-store and online.