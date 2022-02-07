BLUE MAN GROUP Announces Two for $99 Ticket Package

Blue Man Group New York will sweeten up February with the launch of a special ticket package offering two tickets for $99. The ticket offer applies to performances at New York City's Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street) from February 10 through April 3, 2022 and is available for purchase now through February 28 by visiting www.blueman.com/new-york.

Blue Man Group originally debuted in 1991 at Astor Place Theatre. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

The Blue Man Group New York performances offering the "two for $99" ticket offer include:

February

Friday, February 11 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 13 at 2 p.m.

Monday, February 14 at 5 and 8 p.m. (Valentine's Day)

Friday, February 18 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 at 3, 6 and 9 p.m.

Monday, February 21 at 1 p.m. (President's Day)

Wednesday, February 23 at 1 and 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 24 at 1 and 7 p.m.

Friday, February 25 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 27 at 2 p.m.

March

Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Monday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

April

Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 at 2 and 5 p.m.

Additional April performances will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.