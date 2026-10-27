BIGFOOT RIPPED MY DOG IN HALF I SAW IT to Open at SoHo Playhouse

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Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland's Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It, a new absurdist production exploring conspiracy, misdirection, and mass distraction in a 1990s Appalachian town, is coming to SoHo Playhouse.

Featuring a nine-foot puppet, the show is written, performed, and co-directed by Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland, with additional direction by Tom Costello. Performances will run from November 28, 2026, through January 3, 2027, at SoHo Playhouse's Main Stage, with an official opening night set for Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.

Dissecting how local paranoia is manufactured and the intoxicating pull of conspiracy culture, quadruple Fringe First Award winners Xhloe and Natasha are set to return to SoHo Playhouse with their brand-new show following its sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre London. Delving into the dark side of American mythos and the theater of mass distraction, a pair of teenagers fake Bigfoot sightings to pass the time in a flood-ravaged, 1990s Appalachian town. But when a neighbour's dog is found torn to pieces, the joke curdles into a dangerous paranoia and the community zeroes in on conspiracy theories – in the meantime, the water keeps rising. As the community fractures under the weight of superstition and a looming water crisis, the teenagers must confront what might actually be terrorizing their community. Blending precise choreography, clowning, and a nine-foot puppet created and operated by the duo, Xhloe and Natasha's Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It explores how easily we fall victim to misdirection. The Brechtian two-hander is an international production co-produced by Soho Theatre and SoHo Playhouse and provides a quirky, high-quality alternative theatrical experience for the jam-packed Christmas season.

Xhloe and Natasha

Xhloe and Natasha are a New York City based, multi-disciplinary writing/performing duo that have been in collaboration for over a decade, creating absurdist physical theater inspired by clown. They are known for creating work that is highly physical, fast-paced, historically influenced, and inspired by archetypes of Americana. Xhloe and Natasha are four-time consecutive recipients of the prestigious Scotsman Fringe First Award for outstanding new writing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, winning this year for Bigfoot and in previous years for And Then The Rodeo Burned Down (2022), What If They Ate The Baby? (2023), and A Letter To Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First (2024). They were also the recipient of the SoHo Playhouse Encore Series Prize as well as the Broadway Baby Bobby Award for Excellence. Recently, they were awarded with the 2026 Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award from the Drama Desk Awards, named part of the “Theatrely 31” as young theater makers poised for a meteoric rise, named SoHo Playhouse artists in residence for 2026 and were awarded an “Offie” Off-West End Award for Best Performance. Xhloe and Natasha are represented by the Gersh Agency.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 11 Hrs 13 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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