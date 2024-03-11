BEDLAM Unveils Readings for DO MORE: NEW PLAYS Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now in its fourth year, Bedlam's DO MORE: NEW PLAYS readings series will return with five new pieces of theater. All performances for the series will take place at the West End Theatre.

Curated by Associate Artistic Director Zachary Elkind, DO MORE: NEW PLAYS has developed work by writers including Zora Howard, Julian Hornik, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Stefani Kuo, Eleanor Burgess, a.k. payne, Zack Fine, Emily Breeze, Rachel Vail, Daniel K. Isaac, Adrienne Dawes, and Bailey Williams, as well as Talene Monahon‘s THE GOOD John Proctor and Zuzanna Szadkowski and Deb Knox‘s FALL RIVER FISHING, both of which were ultimately produced in Bedlam’s Spring 2023 season. Bedlam is proud to create a home for the messy, necessary work of creating the next generation of classic plays.

The DO MORE: NEW PLAYS series of 2024 will feature:

THIS IS WHAT THE DAYS ARE

March 25, 2024, at 7pm at the West End Theatre

By Madison Fiedler

Directed by Francesca Sabel

Featuring Moe Angelos, John Behlmann, Kayli Carter, Peter Francis James, Deidre Staples, and Nicole Villamil



THIS IS WHAT THE DAYS ARE follows a back-to-the-land community of grievers as they plant perennials and slaughter pigs and face the task of living as the left-behind.

TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH

April 29, 2024, at 7pm at the West End Theatre

By Renae Simone Jarrett

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

Casting to be announced at a later date.



Two sisters get lost in the woods and in the murkiness of their misremembered histories.

WHORE AND WIFE

May 12, 2024, at 4pm at the West End Theatre

By Emily Breeze

Directed by Zachary Elkind



WHORE AND WIFE is a high-camp farce about a brothel on the brink in 1802 in Dendermonde, Flanders. Hijinks, bodily horrors, and hilarity ensue.

SUPPOSED HOME

May 6th, 2024, at 7pm at the West End Theatre

By Sam Hamashima



Shiyoko left the Japanese American Concentration Camps a long time ago, but a part of her stays in the desert. With questions from a curious grandson, Shiyoko’s world becomes split into dueling realities of truth, fiction, anime, and realism. Past and present become one landscape in this epic as enemies are revealed, companions are found, trauma is unpacked, and what was only thought becomes (un)spoken word. A poetic impression from the grandchild of the imprisoned,SUPPOSED HOME brings a new piece of the puzzle that is the Japanese American experience.

DIARY OF WAR



June 2, 2024, at 2pm at the West End Theatre

Diaries collected by Daria Kolomiec

Directed by Zuzanna Szadkowski



A collection of first-hand accounts of the invasion in Ukraine from people across the country and from different walks of life, performed by the members of Bedlam’s Veterans Outreach program along with Bedlam company members.

You can support the work of Bedlam’s Do More New Plays series! We’d be grateful for your help in keeping all our readings completely free to attend. Bedlam is grateful for your friendship and support.

