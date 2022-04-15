BEDLAM Announces Cast and Ticket Information For DO MORE: NEW PLAYS Series

Bedlam continues its work of cultivating a more just, equitable, and inclusive next generation of classics this Spring. DO MORE: NEW PLAYS will run April 29 - May 1 at The Connelly Theater (220 E 4th St, New York, NY 10009). Curated by Associate Artistic Director Zachary Elkind, this series features five new plays that interrogate and explode the idea of a "classic" itself. The series will support the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), a Tony Award-winning organization building the capacity of individuals, organizations, and communities to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism through the power of storytelling and the leadership of people directly affected.

Sparks Fly Upward

April 29 at 7pm

Written by Eleanor Burgess and directed by Zachary Elkind; cast includes Gregg Mozgala, Jordan Boatman, Evelyn Spahr, and Leland Fowler.

The Good John Proctor

April 30 at 3pm

Written by Talene Monahon and directed by Cristina Angeles; cast includes Midori Francis, Susannah Perkins, and Tavi Gevinson.

Mother Says She's Shocked

April 30 at 7pm

Written by Emily Breeze and directed by Katherine Wilkinson; cast includes Violeta Picayo, Zo Tipp, Masha Breeze, Danielle Purdy, Zoe Goslin, Donnie Cianciotto, Nora Kaye, Anik Zarkos, and Renelle Wilson.

love i awethu further

May 1 at 3pm

Written by a.k. payne and directed by Jacob Basri; cast includes Abigail C. Onwunali, Tavia Elise Hunt, Whitney Andrews, Janiah Francois, Maggie McCaffery, Tyler Cruz, Jasminn Johnson, and N'yomi Stewart.

Dennis

May 1 at 7pm

Written and directed by Zack Fine; cast includes Steve Epp, Richard Thierrot, Luis Quintero, Luis Moreno, Merritt Janson, Leland Fowler, and Andy Grotelueschen.

Bedlam created the DO MORE reading series in 2020 to raise funds and awareness for the organizations working toward eliminating race-based discrimination. In 2020, Bedlam hosted 15 readings under its DO MORE banner, employing 99 artists and raising money for 16 organizations. Thanks to the generous support of the Howard Gilman Foundation, Bedlam's DO MORE readings continued in 2021, employing 60 artists across 6 readings of new plays and musicals hosted in-person and online. Since its inception, Bedlam's DO MORE readings have raised $28,975 for nonprofits dedicated to social justice.

BEDLAM was founded on a shoestring budget with four artists who gave everything they had to their inaugural production of Saint Joan. BEDLAM has come a long way in their ten years together, but what has remained consistent in all their work - be it Shakespeare, Shaw, or Austen; in a theatre, a classroom, or online - is the belief that the classics are for everyone, and that exploring these traditional forms yields unique insights into our humanity and inspires empathy in us all. BEDLAM looks forward to celebrating this belief in practice over the course of its tenth anniversary season.