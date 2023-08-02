Avery Ilardi Will Lead ALICE IN WONDERLAND at The Players Theatre

Literally Alive's Off-Broadway original production of Alice in Wonderland the Musical by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros is back, this time starring Players Theatre alum Avery Ilardi as Alice.

Twelve-year-old Avery has been acting since she was 5-years-old, and Alice in Wonderland will be her tenth production at The Players Theatre. She has previously appeared in original musical versions of A Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast, Furever Home, and most recently, The Little Mermaid.

Playwright and Director Brenda Bell mentioned "We have always cast an adult in the role of Alice - this is the first time we are entrusting such an important role to an actual 12-year-old, but Avery has earned our respect over the years with her talent and professionalism, and I can't wait to see what she brings to Alice."

Alice in Wonderland the Musical runs September 30 - November 5 Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. Accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M. Walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal