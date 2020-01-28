Audible Theater Will Present Dan Rather's STORIES OF A LIFETIME for Two Performances Only

Audible, the world's largest producer and seller of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks today announced Dan Rather's "Stories Of A Lifetime" continuing Audible Theater's slate of live events at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performance in New York. Playing two performances only on Tuesday, February 18 and Wednesday, February 19 at 7PM, the limited engagement is directed by Kimberly Senior (Margaret Trudeau: Certain Woman of an Age and Sakina's Restaurant for Audible), and will be recorded live as an Audible Original production which will be made available for listeners globally later this year.

Dan Rather's "Stories Of A Lifetime," an original show that the former CBS News anchor will be performing exclusively for Audible, will be recorded live at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Rather will share riveting stories from the front lines of journalism spanning his 60+ year career, as well as his personal account of how his childhood and early years in news led him to become one of the most recognized people on the planet. From his youth in depression-era Texas, to his recent entrée into social media following the 2016 election, Rather's performance will leave Minetta Lane audiences and Audible listeners with a richer understanding of who he is and why he believes free press is more important now than ever before.

"I've been afforded the opportunity to witness so many extraordinary moments in our nation's history and I am thrilled to join a long list of talented creators and personalities who have chosen Audible as the vehicle to tell their stories," commented Dan Rather. He continued: "I hope my experiences and perspectives serve to enlighten listeners everywhere while also providing deeper insight into who I am and what I stand for," said Dan Rather.

"It is rare for a person's career to have impacted as many people across the globe as Dan Rather's. His life is rich with stories spanning news, politics, and personal experiences. We're thrilled to bring them to audiences through Dan's own beloved, recognizable voice," said Kate Navin, Artistic Producer, Audible Theater.

Tickets to Dan Rather's "Stories Of A Lifetime" range from $34-$84 and are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, a limited amount of rush tickets for Dan Rather's "Stories Of A Lifetime" will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10:00am on both performance days. Rush tickets will be sold exclusively by TodayTix for $25. To gain access to rush tickets, ticket-buyers must download the TodayTix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on their Facebook or Twitter pages. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office. Mobile rush concludes when inventory has sold out or two hours before the performance.

As with past Audible live recordings at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Dan Rather's "Stories Of A Lifetime" will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival at the theater, guests must secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience.

Recent live events at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre have included The Half-Life of Marie Curie, an Audible Emerging Playwrights Fund commission by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, and starring Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany; and Common's "Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life." These and other award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible performances of captivating stage productions starring Billy Crudup, Judith Light, John Lithgow, Carey Mulligan, Aasif Mandvi, and more are available for pre-order or download at www.audible.com/theater.

Audible has also announced live performances in London and Los Angeles. Information about previous and future live programming produced by Audible is available here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





