Ars Nova Announces March Events Including Vision Residency Programming From nicHi douglas and More



Ars Nova has announced its third slate of 2021 programming including Untitled Mockumentary Project directed by nicHi douglas as part the new Ars Nova Vision Residency program. Presented in four episodes, Untitled Mockumentary Project follows four phenomenal Black Trans Womxn coming together to create a hit show. All events take place on Ars Nova Supra, a streaming platform from Ars Nova that showcases some of New York City's most promising emerging artists and currently serves as the online home for the majority of Ars Nova presentations. These events are not open for review.

Designed to foreground Ars Nova's values through the creation of more equitable and power-sharing curatorial practices, the Vision Residency expands Ars Nova's artistic vision by inviting seven artist-curators to each program one month of events on Ars Nova Supra. Programming can include their own work as well as work by artists they champion and admire, with Ars Nova providing financial and staff resources to develop each piece. In addition to douglas, the 2020-2021 Vision Residents are Starr Busby, JJJJJerome Ellis, Raja Feather Kelly, Jenny Koons, David Mendizábal, and Rona Siddiqui.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan commented, "I feel so fortunate to get to share the curation of our season on Ars Nova Supra with this newly formed cohort. Bringing this incredible group of artists and thinkers into conversation about who and what will be featured on our platform this year expands our - and their - potential. The Ars Nova community has always thrived most when it is looking forward, and I am thrilled to discover where these visionaries will take us next."



Vision Resident nicHi douglas said, "Black Trans Women & Womxn deserve the mic. i have chosen to make a mockumentary to zoom in on process, and to test the limits of my creativity. but mostly, i have chosen to make something for which i am not necessarily the 'target' audience. in this way, i hope to model what Decentering can look like with Joy, with Intention & in Community. and what a privilege & honor it has been!"

In addition to Vision Residency programming, Ars Nova presents a special digital edition of Showgasm, Ars Nova's own monthly variety-show-meets-party, guest hosted by comedian Shalewa Sharpe on March 18.

Tickets for Ars Nova Supra livestream events are $5-10 per event, with subscriptions available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

More details follow and can be found at https://arsnovanyc.com/SUPRA.

ARS NOVA SUPRA MARCH LINEUP

Vision Residency: Untitled Mockumentary Project

March 12 at 7 PM ET - Episodes 1 & 2

March 19 at 7 PM ET - Episodes 3 & 4

Directed by Vision Resident nicHi douglas

Written & Performed by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Morticia Godiva, N'yomi Stewart & Tamara Maurice Williams

40 minutes total; $10*

Untitled Mockumentary Project follows Collegiate Ki, Goddess G, Loud Aunty and Working Girl, four phenomenal Black Trans Womxn, as they come together to create the next hit show ... which follows four phenomenal Black Trans Womxn coming together to create the next hit show. Joy is felt. Sisterhood is challenged. And it's all REAL LIFE. Well, mostly anyways!

*Note: A one-time ticket purchase of $10 includes access to all four episodes of Untitled Mockumentary Project, which will be released on Fridays March 12 & 19. Each episode is approximately 10 minutes in length.



Ars Nova presents: Showgasm.

with Guest Host Shalewa Sharpe

March 18 at 7 PM ET

Featuring Petey DeAbreu, Gastor Almonte & more

60 Minutes; $5

Reluctant Auntie-In-Training Shalewa Sharpe guest hosts a live-for-digital version of our untamed monthly variety-show-meets-party, introducing us to her who's-who of the weird and wonderful - from comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between.

About nicHi douglas

nicHi douglas is a Brooklyn-based performer, choreographer, director, playwright and activist. She has performed all over New York and the country as a freelance actor/dancer in addition to performing nationally with The Dance Cartel and literacy-focused children's theater company The Story Pirates. She currently teaches Movement & Choreography and Performance Symposium at NYU/Tisch - Playwrights Horizon Theater School studio. Recent stage credits: A Time Like This: Music for Change (Carnegie Hall, Stage Director), Runaways (City Center/Encores! Off-Center and The Delacorte/Public Theater, Associate Director & Associate Choreographer), Primer for a Failed Superpower (Roulette, Choreographer), BLACK GIRL MAGIC SHOW! (Ars Nova ANT Fest and JACK, Director/Choreographer/Playwright), they told us not to pray (Playwrights Horizons Downtown, Director & Choreographer) and Girl From the North Country (The Public Theater, Associate Choreographer). Upcoming: Last Stop on Market Street (Atlantic Theater Company, Choreographer) and where love lies fallow (The Shed, Director/Choreographer/Playwright).