Ars Nova Announces January 2023 Lineup Featuring SHOWGASM: THE CAMP EDITION & More

Ars Nova’s Spring 2023 lineup will feature performances by singer-songwriter Rachel Lark, Ars Nova commissioned artist Deepali Gupta, and more.

Dec. 13, 2022  

Ars Nova has announced complete details for performances taking place in January along with highlights and updates for its Spring 2023 season.

On January 12, artists from CAMP, Ars Nova's comedy residency, take over Showgasm, Ars Nova's signature variety show-meets-party. Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring host a special edition of Showgasm that introduces audiences to each of the comedy creators in CAMP who will be returning with their own full-length shows in Spring 2023.

Mayte Natalio, a Vision Resident at Ars Nova, curates her first event, on January 20, and welcomes musician and actor Charlene Kaye in Charlene Kaye: Tiger Daughter. Kaye, known for her solo work under the name KAYE and as a former lead vocalist for the indie rock collective San Fermin, talks about her journey being an Asian American as a millennial musician, her relationship with her immigrant Chinese mother, and her stories backing up for Gen Z pop stars.

On January 26, Vision Resident Untitled Queen curates a performance by writer and performer Klondyke who presents an original work titled Scarecrow, a drag chamber musical about a Scarecrow that lives in a cornfield that encompasses the whole world.

Ars Nova's Spring 2023 lineup will also feature performances by singer-songwriter Rachel Lark, Ars Nova commissioned artist Deepali Gupta, and Juwan, along with additional performances by Ars Nova CAMP artists Catherine Bloom & Sofia Dobrushin, Michelle Chan Bennett & Josh Nasser, Gara Lonning, Natalya Samee, and Chet Siegel, plus more evenings curated by Vision Residents Mayte Natalio and Untitled Queen. The Vision Residency program at Ars Nova is made possible by the generous support of the Miranda Family, Diana DiMenna, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

nicHi douglas' world premiere of (pray), which was set to begin performances this spring, will instead continue its artistic development this year, allowing for necessary additional time to expand collaboration on the piece with the creative team and our co-producers, National Black Theatre.

Additionally, applications for ANT Fest, Ars Nova's annual all new talent festival, will open to the public later this week. More information on ANT Fest at www.arsnovanyc.com/ant-fest.

As part of its 20th Anniversary Season, Ars Nova has introduced the What's Ars Is Yours: Name Your Price ticket initiative. Audiences are able to name their price for tickets to in-person performances, which start at $5. All shows this spring will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Supra, Ars Nova's streaming platform, for $15 a month. Tickets for all January performances are currently on sale at www.arsnovanyc.com. All performances take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan.

Please visit https://arsnovanyc.com for more information.

January 2023 Programming Details

January 12 at 7 PM

Showgasm: The CAMP Edition

Hosted by Matt Gehring and Mahayla Lawrence

Featuring Catherine Bloom & Sofia Dobrushin, Michelle Chan Bennett & Josh Nasser, Gara Lonning, Natalya Samee, and Chet Siegel.


The artists from Ars Nova's comedy residency take over our untamed monthly variety show-meets-party. Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring host this special Showgasm introducing us to each of the comedy creators in CAMP who will be returning with their own full-length shows in Spring 2023.

January 20 at 7 PM

Charlene Kaye: Tiger Daughter

Written & performed by Charlene Kaye

Curated by Mayte Natalio

Musician and actor Charlene Kaye talks about her journey being an Asian American as a millennial musician, her relationship with her immigrant Chinese mother, and her stories backing up for Gen Z pop stars.

January 26 at 7 PM

Scarecrow

Written & performed by Klondyke

Curated by Untitled Queen

A Scarecrow lives in a cornfield that encompasses the whole world. There is only them, their farmer, and the crows. A chamber musical where a year feels like a day, and in that day a Scarecrow learns what it means to live.

About Ars Nova

Ars Nova exists to discover, develop, and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending new work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a "fertile incubator of offbeat theater," Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming, we are the stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova amplifies the voices of a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.

Ars Nova has been honored with an Obie Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include: three-time Lortel Award-winner Oratorio for Living Things by Heather Christian, directed by Lee Sunday Evans; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner and The New York Times' "Best of 2018," Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, created by Andrew R. Butler, directed by Jordan Fein; The Lucky Ones, created by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, directed by Anne Kauffman; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park, and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; "Best New American Theatre Work," Obie Award-winner and "one of the best new plays in the last 25 years" (The New York Times), Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, directed by Taibi Magar ; The New York Times' and New York Post's "Best of 2015," Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the world premiere of the 2009 season's most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It's Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail (Broadway 2019).

Please visit arsnovanyc.com to learn more.



