Arnie Burton Joins the Cast of Douglas Carter Beane's FAIRYCAKES

Producer Thomas Laub announced today that Arnie Burton has joined the cast of Douglas Carter Beane's comedy Fairycakes replacing Brooks Ashmanskas who has departed due to a television opportunity. The world premiere is set for this fall at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street), home to many of Beane's first plays, beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. Opening night is set for October 24th.Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Burton's Broadway credits have included Machinal, Peter and the Starcatcher, The 39 Steps, A Free an of Color and Amadeus. Off-Broadway highlights are Lewiston/Clarkston (Drama Desk nominee Featured Actor), The Mystery of Irma Vep (Drama League nominee), The Government Inspector (Callaway Award), The New Yorkers (Encores), and The Explorer's Club.

Beane will direct the cast of characters which features, in order of appearance, Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Alfie Fuller (Peaseblossom), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth)), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid). Ellenore Scott will choreograph and serve as associate director.

For all information go to www.FairycakesThePlay.com