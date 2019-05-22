Arizona Theatre Company Artistic Director's Play THE WHITE CHIP Opens Off-Broadway in October

Arizona Theatre Company Artistic Director Sean Daniels' play about his unusual path to sobriety, The White Chip, a co-production with 2014 Broadway Global Producer of the Year Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown, Frankie & Johnnie in the Clare Du Lune, Anastasia) will be on stage Off Broadway at 59E59 Theaters in New York City from Oct. 4-26.

A dry comedy about drying out, The White Chip follows Steven as he spirals out of control from a place on top of the world with a solid marriage, good friends and steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country to rock bottom. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and critical hit to critical care on a wild theatrical journey to recovery.

"To be part of Arizona Theatre Company's return to Off-Broadway after more than two decades in my first year with ATC and as part of a team with five-time Tony Award nominated producer Tom Kirdahy is an incredible experience on so many levels," Daniels said. "To be able to tell my story as we launch our effort to position Arizona Theatre Company as local theatre company that the world pays attention to is icing on the cake."

Arizona Theatre Company, the Official State Theatre of Arizona, is the only LORT Theatre (League of Regional Theatres) in Arizona, and is the nation's only LORT theatre operating out of two cities (Phoenix and Tucson).

On May 22, Kirdahy received the Commercial Theater Institute's Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theater Producing.

The White Chip, directed by Tony-nominated director Sheryl Kaller (Mothers & Sons), will close out 59E59 Theaters' eight-show summer season that was announced this week.

"What a tremendous opportunity for Sean and for Arizona Theatre Company to work alongside Tom, who we are thrilled to have has part of the ATC family," said ATC Managing Director Billy Russo, who worked for 15 years in the Off-Broadway arena. "It's also a great launching point for us to talk on a national scale about the artists we work with in Arizona."

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit: https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/the-white-chip/

Daniels will make his directorial debut during Arizona Theatre Company's 2019/2020 season in the riotous comedy, Women in Jeopardy!, by Wendy MacLeod (April 18-May 9 in Tucson, May 14-31 in Phoenix). During its 53rd season, ATC also will present The Royale by Marco Ramirez, directed by Michael John Garcés (Sept. 9-28 in Tucson, Oct. 3-20 in Phoenix); Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Casey Stangl (Oct. 22-Nov. 9 in Tucson, Nov. 14-Dec. 1 in Phoenix); Cabaret, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff, directed by Sara Bruner (Nov. 30-Dec. 29 in Tucson, Jan. 1-26, 2020 in Phoenix); Master Harold and the Boys by Athol Fugard, directed by Kent Gash (Jan. 18-Feb. 8 in Tucson, Feb. 13-March 1 in Phoenix); and The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, directed by Meredith McDonough, a co-production with Milwaukee Repertory Theater (March 7-28 in Tucson, April 2-19 in Phoenix).

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





