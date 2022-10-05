Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apricot Sky Presents THE LAST PASTRAMI SANDWICH

The show will run for two weekends, Friday through Sunday, October 14 to 16 and Friday through Sunday, October 21-23.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Apricot Sky Productions to present 'The Last Pastrami Sandwich' and six other short plays with dramatic and comedic themes -- produced, written, directed, and acted by New Jerseyans. "The Last Pastrami Sandwich," a collection of seven dramas and comedies in one-act format and written, acted, and directed by New Jerseyans, premieres in October at Montclair's Grove Street Theater. The six-day run is underwritten by Apricot Sky Productions, the well-known New Jersey community theater organization, and its producer, the Livingston playwright Eric Alter.

The show will run for two weekends, Friday through Sunday, October 14 to 16 and Friday through Sunday, October 21-23. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8:00 pm; Sunday matinees at 1 pm.

Apricot Sky Productions has mounted shows almost yearly since 2001. According to producer/impresario Alter, he has undertaken the "grueling and emotional, but immensely satisfying" task of overseeing directors, actors, stage managers, and other staff simply in order to "bring professional theater to local aficionados and introduce quality acting and writing to younger audiences for just a few bucks when show tickets and parking in the city would cost a few hundred. Our aim has always been to bring Broadway-caliber acting to the suburbs. By the way, every seat in our theater is a good one. No nosebleed section."

Two of the one-act plays are by playwrights other than Alter, and five are his creations, including a dramatization of a true incident which received wide media coverage last year, the title play "The Last Pastrami Sandwich."
According to Alter, writing this affecting vignette about the "quality of end of life," was created in cooperation with the protagonist's son, the man who lovingly followed his father's unambiguous last wish of revisiting precious culinary memories.





