Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens Tonight at New World Stages

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. The production will feature the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Anthony Rapp HERE!

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

The creative team includes set and lighting design by Eric Southern, costume design by Angela Vesco, sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, and projection design by David Bengali. Led by Daniel A. Weiss the band includes Clerida Eltime (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).

Without You is executive produced by Lisa Dozier; with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/ Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Margarida De Brito, Abigail E. Disney, and creative producer Chris Henry. Denise Savas is the Production Stage Manager. Production Manager is Intuitive. LDK Productions is the General Manager.

Performance Details:

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU

Written by and starring Anthony Rapp

Directed by Steven Maler and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss

Begins its limited run-on January 14 through April 30, 2023

Opening Night is January 25, 2023

Performances schedule:

Monday at 7 PM, Wednesday at 7 PM, Thursday at 2 PM & 7 PM.

Friday at 8 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 8 PM; Sunday at 2 PM

Running time is 90 Minutes, no intermission.

New World Stages is located at 350 West 50 Street

(Writer/Actor) has been acting and singing professionally since he was nine years old. He is best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Rent, for which he shared an OBIE Award with the rest of the cast. He reprised his role in Chris Columbus's film version opposite other members of the original cast. Other Broadway credits include the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation; and If/ Then; and his Broadway debut was in Precious Sons with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama Desk nomination. Film credits include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Man of the Century, Road Trip, A Beautiful Mind, bwoy, and Scrap. TV appearances include "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU," and "Psych." He currently plays the role of Commander Paul Stamets on the Paramount + television series "Star Trek: Discovery". In 2000, he released his debut album, Look Around, and in 2006, his NY Times-bestselling book Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent - on which this show was based - was published by Simon & Schuster.

(Director) is the Founding Artistic Director of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC), where he has directed over 20 productions of Free Shakespeare on the Boston Common since 1996. Other CSC works include Naomi Wallace's Birdy, Ariel Dorfman's Death and the Maiden, and the world premieres of Jake Broder's Our American Hamlet and Robert Brustein's The Last Will. For CSC he has directed readings of plays featuring Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Paul Rudd, Blair Brown, Anthony Mackie, Tony Shalhoub, Leslie Uggams, David Morse, and Jeffrey Donovan among many others. He conceived and directed an evening of Shakespeare scenes, songs, and soliloquies performed at Boston's iconic Fenway Park, featuring Mike O'Malley, Neal McDonough, Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, Seth Gilliam, Zuzanna Szadkowski, and Jason Butler Harner. His feature film The Autumn Heart, starring Tyne Daly and Ally Sheedy was featured at the Sundance Film Festival.

(Musical Director & Orchestration) was the Associate Conductor for the original Broadway productions of Rent, Taboo (Boy George), Brooklyn, Hair (Assistant Conductor), and Music Director for Duncan Sheik's Whisper House, Songs for a New World by Jason Robert Brown at London's The Other Palace, Let It Be (Touring Production), and Skates The Musical (Studebaker Theater, Chicago 2022). Daniel is a member of the touring group Disney On Broadway. He has composed and arranged music for Genya Ravan's Rock and Roll Refugee, Happily After Tonight (Mateo Moreno) and together with Anthony Rapp wrote and arranged songs for the show Dedalus Lounge by playwright Gary Duggan. Artist Tours include Let It Be, Joan Osborne, Disney On Broadway, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jeffrey Gaines, Alexis P Suter and Slam Alan. Most recently he recorded Hammond organ for the Goo Goo Dolls upcoming album release and scored two movies: the romcom Ageless Love and a documentary featuring photography by Bev Grant.

(Executive Producer) Select current/recent credits: Little Girl Blue, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo, Be More Chill (Broadway, Off Broadway, West End, Tokyo), the immersive theatrical adaptation of the film Sideways, Skates: A New Musical, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, A Letter to Harvey Milk (Off Broadway, London). Projects in development include Edie Brickell's 38 Minutes. Lisa was the general manager of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals for eleven years and was also the founding producing director of the regional theatre Miami New Drama. She also served on the faculty at the University of Miami from 2013 to 2019 and is currently a professor of theatre management at the University of Florida. She founded the theatrical general management firm LDK Productions in 2007. Love to Mark & the 5: Emmy, Colton, Maddy, Hana and Noah. This one's for Andrea Stoffel, who always measured life in love.".

ROYAL FAMILY

was established in 2007 by Katie Avebe, Mary Bernardi, Chris Henry and Andy Theodorou as a home for artists wishing to challenge and transform the traditional theatre canon. Since its launch, Royal Family has developed lasting relationships with highly regarded theatre professionals such as Kathleen Chalfant, John Cariani, JoAnn M. Hunter and Anthony Rapp; and has partnered with artists including Adriane Lenox, Mary Testa, Stephanie J. Block, Andréa Burns, Maddie Corman, Adrienne C. Moore, Constance Shulman, Penny Fuller, Taye Diggs, and Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard. Highlights over the past five years include the a workshop reading of Anthony Rapp's Without You, the second annual Female+ Forward Festival, a short dance film featuring Kenita Miller titled See Her, the first annual Female+ Forward Festival, featuring new work by Queen Esther, Rosa Arredondo, and Iman Shuk, curated and directed by Royal Family Creative Director Lorna Ventura, the World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 starring Ali Ewoldt, a World Premiere workshop of Anne of Green Gables: Part 2 starring Doreen Montalvo, Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines and Women on Fire: Scorching the Dividing Lines which featured a rotating cast of more than 40 women, including Kathleen Chalfant, Maddie Corman, Catherine Curtin, Pamela Dunlap, Ali Ewoldt, Penny Fuller, Laura Gomez, Cady Huffman, Cynthia Mace, Adriane Lenox, Julie Halston, Stephanie J. Block, Adrienne C. Moore, Laila Robins, Constance Shulman, Mary Testa, Tonye Patano, Maryann Plunkett, Alysia Reiner, Lianah Sta. Ana, Ashley Williams and more, and a workshop, Diary of a Tap Dancer Vol. 4, conceived and choreographed by Ayodele Casel and directed by Torya Beard that kicked off Royal Family's 10th anniversary season. In 2017, thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early by playwright Keenan Scott II was a collaboration between stage and television star-turned-choreographer Taye Diggs, choreographer Jenny Parsinen, and Royal Family's Emerging Artist Program. This play premiered on Broadway in the fall of 2021. In 2016, Royal Family premiered Rock and Roll Refugee, a biographical musical about Genya Ravan, who also wrote the music and lyrics.