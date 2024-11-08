Angelica Page To Present TURNING PAGE Fundraising Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Angelica Page will perform her acclaimed solo show TURNING PAGE as a fundraiser for Torn Page on Monday, November 25th for this very special one night only site specific, immersive event at Torn Page Studio's strictly limited intimate east coast venue, Torn Page NYC.Z

Written and performed by Angelica Page and directed by Wilson Milam, Turning Page is a sophisticated, funny and deeply compelling play about legendary actress Geraldine Page -- a magical opportunity to personally encounter one of the most influential, celebrated and private American artists of the 20th century.

It tells master craftswoman Geraldine Page's remarkable journey – one of an iconoclast, a queen rebel and trail blazer whose sparkling career earned her a record-breaking eight Academy Award-nominations and whose untimely death in 1987 deprived us of one of entertainment's most dazzling figures until now. Her inspiring story is a gift to the next generation(s) of artists and must not be forgotten anytime soon.

This solo show runs 100 minutes without an intermission.

This fundraiser benefits TORN PAGE with a portion of the proceeds donated to OPENING ACT NYC, who provides theatre programs for students attending New York City's most under- served public schools. Please donate to reserve one of the two dozen available seats in our intimate studio space.

The performance will be held at Torn Page's intimate east coast venue, Torn Page NYC, 435 West 22nd Street, 2nd Floor. Please go to www.tornpagestudios.org or www.tornpage.org for more information.

