An NBC TIMELESS Reunion, Marin Ireland in David Adjmi's MARIE ANTOINETTE & More to be Presented by Play-PerView

Play-PerView has announced its latest streaming programming for the coming months. For two weeks, beginning July 22nd (through August 4th), Play PerView is taking one of its biggest streaming events out of the vault in celebration of Comic-Con "@Home 2021." In January 2021, the company presented "Clockblockers Unite: A TIMLESS Evening", a reunion of the cast and creators of the NBC series "Timeless." Taking part in the evening were series co-creators Shawn Ryan ("The Shield') and Eric Kripke (Amazon's "The Boys") with stars Malcolm Barrett ("Preacher"), Claudia Doumit ("The Boys"), Sakina Jaffrey ("House of Cards"), Matt Lanter ("The Mandalorian"), Abigail Spencer ("True Detective") and Goran Višnjić ("ER"). The evening featured a reading of the Season 2 episode "Hollywoodland," featuring new material written specifically for this event. Original performers Beau Brians, John Colton, Matthew Downs, James DuMont, Jordan Farris, Chris Gann, Chet Grissom, Ravi Naidu, Josh Randall, and Mari Weiss are reprising their roles. Special guests Cory Michael Smith, Shantel VanSanten and Annie Wersching will also participate.

The reading will be followed by a moderated discussion led by Alex Zalben Managing Editor of Decider.com. For more information and tickets, please visit here. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America.

Beginning Thursday August 5th (on demand through August 9th) Play-PerView will present a reunion reading of Soho Rep's 2013 production of David Adjmi's (3C) Marie Antoniette starring Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Tony Nominee Reasons To Be Pretty, "Y: The Last Man") under the direction of Tony Winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent).

In David Adjmi's contemporary take on the young queen of France, Marie is a confection created by a society that values extravagance and artifice. But France's love affair with the royals sours as revolution brews, and for Marie, the political suddenly becomes very personal. From the light and breezy banter at the palace to the surging chants of "Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité!" in the streets, Marie Antoinette holds a mirror up to our contemporary society that might just be entertaining itself to death.

The cast also features Jennifer Ikedaaoe?("Dash & Lily", Vietgone), David Greenspanaoe? (Six Time Obie Winner), Karl Milleraoe? ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Blacklist"), Will Pullenaoe? (To Kill A Mockingbird, "DICKINSON"), Steven Rattazziaoe? (Indecent, "The Venture Brothers"), Chris Stackaoe? (Secret Life of Bees, Ugly Lies The Bone), Kat Williams (For All The Women Who Thought They Were Mad) and Carmen Zilles (Bel Canto, Fefu and Her Friends). (aoe? denotes original cast member). Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available here. All proceeds will benefit Cultural Solidarity Fund.

For additional information on these and future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @PlayPer_View on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more!