Amy Spanger Leads SEX WITH STRANGERS BC/EFA Benefit Reading

The Reading Series, a new virtual benefit series, has announced the next production in their lineup with Laura Eason's award-winning play SEX WITH STRANGERS, benefiting BC/EFA.

Directed by Alison Tanney (The Theatre Enthusiast Podcast), the two-person dramedy will star Drama Desk Award nominee Amy Spanger (The Wedding Singer; "Reefer Madness") as Olivia, and "One Life To Live" star David A. Gregory as Ethan. Stage directions are being read by Brianna Lynn Galligan.

This is the seventh benefit reading for The Reading Series, having previously produced star-studded productions of SOME GIRL(S); RABBIT HOLE; REASONS TO BE PRETTY; NEXT FALL; BECKY SHAW; and REASONS TO BE HAPPY. The Reading Series is produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy. Tim Realbuto is the Artistic Coordinator.

How far will you go to get what you want? Will you be the same person if you do? When twenty-something star sex blogger and memoirist Ethan (Gregory) tracks down his idol, the gifted but obscure forty-ish novelist Olivia (Spanger), he finds they each crave what the other possesses. In Ms. Eason's dark comedy, attraction turns to sex as they inch closer to getting what they want. However, both must confront the dark side of ambition and the trouble of reinventing oneself when the past is only a click away.

The reading will take place on Saturday, April 17th at 8:00 pm EST. The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to BC/EFA is suggested. Please visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information about the company and information on how to watch live.