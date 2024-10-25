Alysia Reiner & More to Star in Reading Of THE TURNAWAY PLAY At Soho Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A powerhouse group of actors, including Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black), Ginger Gonzaga (True Lies), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black, Allswell in New York), Jenn Lyon (Claws, English Teacher), April Matthis (Toni Stone, New Amsterdam), Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein), Natasha Estrada (Good Trouble, Mrs. Fletcher, Busy Tonight), Otmara Marrero (Florida Man, Clementine), come together on October 29, 2024 for a thought-provoking evening of theater, conversation, and action to raise awareness about the importance of abortion access and what is at stake for New Yorkers this election.

The event takes place at 7PM at the iconic Off-Broadway Soho Playhouse and is a benefit for A is For, an organization of artists dedicated to advancing reproductive rights and ending abortion stigma, and New York Abortion Access Fund, New York's largest abortion fund.

"With Prop 1 on the ballot codifying legal abortion in NY, having everyone understand the stakes is crucial," says Reiner. "Art that evolves culture is why I am an actor. The Turnaway study is fundamental research, and the play illuminates the study in a truly affecting (and funny!) way."

Presented by The Turnaway Project and executive producers Natasha Estrada and Tina Tassels, the play reading is directed by Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger (Associate Director of Broadway's Fun Home and Seminar), and the stage manager is Kelly Stillwell. A panel discussion on the present and future of reproductive health access will follow the 70 minute play reading, moderated by Amanda Perez Leder. Panelists include abortion provider and author Meerah Shah, Kellie Overbey (A is For), Chelsea Williams-Diggs (NYAAF), and the playwright.

The evening features a reading of The Turnaway Play by Lesley Lisa Greene, honoring real-life stories of women who were denied abortions across the United States. This timely play is inspired and informed by the groundbreaking Turnaway Study, conducted by Dr. Diana Greene Foster, a 2023 MacArthur Fellow and researcher at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Foster followed 1,000 women from across the country for five years and obtained the first scientific results on the consequences people face when either having or being denied an abortion. The main finding of the Turnaway Study is that receiving an abortion does not harm the health and wellbeing of women, but in fact, being denied an abortion results in worse financial, health and family outcomes.

Characters in The Turnaway Play are based on Turnaway Study subjects and members of the research team. The play uses the words and experiences of these real people to bust myths and reduce abortion stigma. Readings of The Turnaway Play are happening all over the country, part of an effort to stimulate conversations about the consequences of abortion restrictions and to mobilize people to advocate for improved access to abortion. This reading will be the New York City premiere.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Admission to the reading of The Turnaway Play is $30. Tickets are available at sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/the-turnaway-play.

For more information about The Turnaway Play, visit the website: theturnawayplay.org.

WHAT: The Turnaway Play by Lesley Lisa Greene, panel discussion to follow

WHERE: Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013

WHEN: Tuesday, October 29 at 7PM

HOW: Tickets $30. Purchase them at sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/the-turnaway-play

