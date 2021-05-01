Allison Blackwell, Jahi Kearse, NaTasha Yvette Williams and More Will Perform Songs From New Musical MONTGOMERY

The new musical MONTGOMERY, about 15-year-old Claudette Colvin's fight against segregation, will premiere five songs in a brief online concert May 1.

Set to perform are Broadway's Allison Blackwell (Pretty Woman), Courtnee Carter (Once On This Island), Jahi Kearse (Ain't Too Proud), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants), and NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress), together with Darron Hayes, Jayson Kerr, and Anita Welch.

The evening will be directed by Kevin S. McAllister, with songs written by Britt Bonney and music direction by Christie Chiles Twillie. The MONTGOMERY band features Quinton Robinson (drums), Sherisse Rogers (bass), Steven Bargonetti (guitar), Lessie Vonner (trumpet), Steve Lyon (tenor sax), and Danny Hall (trombone), with orchestrations by Oran Eldor. Music production is by Jim Morgan, with video editing by Cara Dipietro.

Produced by The Sappho Project, the streaming event will include a brief talk with Montgomery's own Michelle Browder, founder of a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of underserved youth called I AM MORE THAN...

Experience the blues-and rock-infused score of the new musical MONTGOMERY, which pulls you back to 1955 as 15-year-old Claudette Colvin refuses to give up her bus seat and is arrested, almost inspiring a city-wide boycott - until civil rights leaders find a better poster girl in the lighter-skinned Rosa Parks. Join us for a story of forgotten heroes, and the ones we think we remember.

The concert premieres on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 8PM, and will be available to stream through May 3.

Tickets are $5, available here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sappho-project-presents-montgomery-by-britt-bonney-tickets-149072908081