All Nine of Irish Repertory Theatre's PERFORMANCES ON SCREEN Will be Available to Rent on Demand

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced that beginning Monday March 8, 2021 at 12pm ET, all nine 2020 Performance on Screen digital productions will be available to rent from Broadway on Demand through December 31, 2021 at livestream.broadwayondemand.com/irish-rep.

Irish Repertory Theatre leapt into digital theatre in May of 2020 with full-length programming created during the COVID-19 shutdown. The resulting Performances on Screen include works by Brian Friel, James Joyce, Conor McPherson, Eugene O'Neill and more. After their initial public release, Irish Rep is proud to partner with Broadway on Demand to offer all productions for rent, allowing theater fans to watch (or re-watch) the productions that inspired Theatermania to call Irish Rep "the leader in streaming theater."

The Performances on Screen that will be available to rent include Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney**; Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom, adapted from the novel Ulysses by James Joyce by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann; Conor McPherson's The Weir; Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward, written and devised by Barry Day; Belfast Blues, written and performed by Geraldine Hughes; Give Me Your Hand with poems by Paul Durcan performed by Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy; Eugene O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet; On Beckett / In Screen, an exploration of the works of Samuel Beckett conceived and performed by Bill Irwin; and Meet Me in St. Louis, adapted from the 1989 Broadway production and directed by Charlotte Moore. **Please note: Molly Sweeney is available to rent in North America only and is a limited release through September 7, 2021.

Rentals will be $25 and will be available for 48 hours from the time of check-out. Irish Rep Members are eligible for discount and complimentary rentals. Learn more at irishrep.org/membership. To rent an Irish Rep production, audiences must register and view on Broadway on Demand at livestream.broadwayondemand.com/irish-rep.

All performers, designers, production coordinators and directors involved in Irish Rep Performances on Screen will receive a share of the proceeds from on demand rentals.

Irish Repertory Theatre is committed to making theatre affordable and accessible. While our library of past productions is now only available at a set cost, we will continue to make all new productions free to the public during their initial release period.

Irish Rep's Theatre @ Home Winter Festival is currently in its final week after a two-week extension by popular demand. The remining performances are as follows:

Friday March 5 at 8pm - Belfast Blues

Saturday March 6 at 3pm - Give Me Your Hand

Saturday March 6 at 8pm - A Touch of the Poet

Sunday March 7 at 2pm - On Beckett / In Screen

Sunday March 7 at 7pm - Meet Me in St. Louis

Reservations for the screenings are free but required in order to access the dedicated screening links and can be made at IrishRep.org. Donations of $25 per show, or $100 for the festival, are suggested for each viewer who can afford to give. A link will be sent to all registrants two hours before each performance begins.

Now through March 7, 2021, Irish Rep will donate 20% of suggested donations received (up to $5,000) to the Cultural Solidarity Fund, which directly supports unemployed artists who are overwhelmingly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irish Repertory Theatre would like to thank the playwrights, creative teams and actors involved in the original productions for their support of these Performances on Screen and the Howard Gilman Foundation and Theatre Development Fund for their support of the season.

All Performances on Screen are produced under the SAG -AFTRA New Media Agreement.