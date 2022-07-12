Alex Edelman and Stephen Colbert to Talk JUST FOR US at 92NY This Weekend

Join comedian Alex Edelman for a conversation with Stephen Colbert (host, executive producer, and writer of CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) at 92NY about his hit solo show, Just for Us - a hilarious, jaw-dropping monologue produced by Mike Birbiglia now playing its second encore engagement at the Greenwich House Theater.

Just For Us tells the shocking story of Edelman's experience attending a White Nationalist gathering in New York City after receiving a string of antisemitic abuse online. Hear Edelman tell Colbert the story behind the show - the real-life events that inspired it, why he decided to make a comedy about confronting racism and antisemitism, anecdotes that didn't make it into the show, and more.

The event will take place July 17.