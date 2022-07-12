Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alex Edelman and Stephen Colbert to Talk JUST FOR US at 92NY This Weekend

Just For Us tells the shocking story of Edelman’s experience attending a White Nationalist gathering in NYC after receiving a string of antisemitic abuse online.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  
Alex Edelman and Stephen Colbert to Talk JUST FOR US at 92NY This Weekend

Join comedian Alex Edelman for a conversation with Stephen Colbert (host, executive producer, and writer of CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) at 92NY about his hit solo show, Just for Us - a hilarious, jaw-dropping monologue produced by Mike Birbiglia now playing its second encore engagement at the Greenwich House Theater.

Just For Us tells the shocking story of Edelman's experience attending a White Nationalist gathering in New York City after receiving a string of antisemitic abuse online. Hear Edelman tell Colbert the story behind the show - the real-life events that inspired it, why he decided to make a comedy about confronting racism and antisemitism, anecdotes that didn't make it into the show, and more.

The event will take place July 17.



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You