Adriana Gaviria Appointed Co-Artistic Director of The Sol Project

Adriana Gaviria will join Jacob G. Padrón as co-Artistic Director of The Sol Project. Gaviria will assume the new role beginning December 12, 2022.

"It is truly an honor to share the leadership of The Sol Project with a visionary artist and producer like Adriana Gaviria," shared Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director. "With Adriana's passion for our vision of building a more inclusive American theater that centers Latiné voices, I'm truly invigorated and hopeful for all that's in store. She has been with The Sol Project from the very beginning, when the collective would meet in the conference room at The Public Theater in NYC, dreaming of an initiative with, for, and by our community. She has been steadfast in her dedication to our shared work, and there's no better person to lead us into the future."

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into this new role with The Sol Project," shared Gaviria. "Our work together has been some of the most artistically and personally fulfilling over the last six years. I'm eager to continue our work together to support Latiné writers at all stages of their careers and to continue building community, connection, and a culture of care for our audiences and for our artists."

In her new role, Gaviria will continue to lead SolFest, the yearly new play festival in partnership with Pregones/PRTT, as she has over the last five years. SolFest features new work by Latiné playwrights all at various stages in their careers. Under Gaviria's leadership, the festival has grown in scope, seeding many important collaborations and championing dozens of writers including Diana Burbano, Oscar A.L. Cabrera, Christin Eve Cato, Dominic Colón, Julissa Contreras, Cusi Cram, Adrienne Dawes, Guadalís Del Carmen, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Evelina Fernández, Vanessa Garcia, Nancy García Loza, Franky D. Gonzalez, Virginia Grise, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Paola Lázaro, Iraisa Ann Reilly, Carl(os) Roa, juliany taveras, Daniela Thome, Cándido Tirado, Gabriel G. Torres, Karen Zacarías, and Voting Project Ensemble, among many others. Additionally, she will work closely with producing partners to build bridges to new artistic relationships in support of The Sol Project's ongoing mission to amplify the voices of Latiné playwrights in NYC and beyond.

Adriana Gaviria is an actress, voice-over artist, writer, director, advocate and creative producer. She is Founding Member and Co-Artistic Director of The Sol Project, Producer of SolFest, and the Director of Technology and Innovation at Parent Artist Advocacy League. She is Founder of North Star Projects, an arts initiative hoping to create a better world, one project at a time. She serves on the national advisory boards of 50 Playwrights Project and FIU Theatre Alumni, and on the national steering committees of DRAMA and Latinx Theatre Commons, which was awarded the Peter Zeisler Memorial Award at the TCG National Conference in 2017.

Adriana has performed at regional theaters across the nation-most notably Yale Repertory Theatre, Syracuse Stage, Dallas Theater Center, Denver Center, Arizona Theatre Company, Pasadena Playhouse, Marin Theatre Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Miami New Drama. In New York, she has worked with numerous theater companies and organizations including The Public Theater, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Working Theater, The 52nd Street Project, IATI Theater and New York Stage and Film. Her television and film credits include "Person of Interest,"​"Law & Order: CI," "Sueños" and "Crabs in a Barrel," an HBO Latinx Short Film Competition wInner.

Awards include the Los Angeles Theatre Center/Andrew W. Mellon Artistic Leader Fellowship, Fox Fellowship and National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts scholarship. She has participated in Cornerstone Theater Company's 2DI in Los Angeles, an intensive training in creating theater with and for communities. She is a graduate of the 2017 National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC) Leadership Institute and the 2018 NALAC Advocacy Leadership Institute. Ms. Gaviria received her BFA from Florida International University and her MFA from The David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University. She is a proud member of The Actors Center, SAG-AFTRA and the Actors' Equity Association. Adriana embraces the human spirit and aims to empower, inspire and build community through her work.

The Sol Project will join partner theaters for world premiere and New York premiere productions in 2023. First, in collaboration with WP Theater and the Latinx Playwrights Circle, The Sol Project will produce the New York premiere of Sancocho, written by Christin Eve Cato and directed by Sol collective member Rebecca Martínez.

Simmering between two Puerto Rican sisters is a family tension that finally comes to a boil. Forced to confront the reality of their father's rapidly declining health, Renata and Caridad clash over cultural divides, unearth old wounds, and reveal long-buried secrets. As Caridad's sancocho bubbles on the stove, will the two sisters reconcile their past resentments to face their uncertain futures - together?

Sancocho will begin performances on Saturday, March 11, 2023, with opening night set for March 23. The run will continue at WP Theater through April 9, 2023.

Following, The Sol Project will collaborate with MCC Theater on the world premiere of Bees & Honey, written by Guadalís Del Carmen and directed by Melissa Crespo. Performances will begin in spring 2023 at MCC. Bees & Honey was first developed at SolFest 2017.

ABOUT THE SOL PROJECT



The Sol Project is a national theater initiative dedicated to amplifying the voices of Latiné playwrights by supporting, nurturing, and advocating for fully realized productions in NYC and beyond. Founded by Jacob G. Padrón and driven by an artistic collective, The Sol Project works in partnership with leading theaters to center Latiné dramatists and nurture a growing community of Latiné theater artists. With the writers we champion, The Sol Project aspires to create a bold, timeless, and kaleidoscopic body of work for the new American theater.

The Sol Project launched in 2016 with the world premiere of Alligator by Hilary Bettis in collaboration with New Georges, followed by the New York premieres of Seven Spots on the Sun by Martín Zimmerman (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater) and Oedipus El Rey by Luis Alfaro (The Public Theater). In the fall of 2018, The Sol Project collaborated with Yale Repertory Theatre to produce the world premiere of El Huracán by Charise Castro Smith and in early 2020 partnered with Baltimore Center Stage and The Playwrights Realm to produce the world premiere of Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally by Noah Diaz. In 2022, The Sol Project partnered with Soho Rep for the world premiere of Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members by Mara Vélez Meléndez. And in spring of 2023, The Sol Project will partner with MCC Theater for the world premiere of Bees and Honey by Guadalís Del Carmen, as well as WP Theater and Latinx Playwrights Circle for the New York premiere of Sancocho by Christin Eve Cato. In addition to productions, The Sol Project advances its mission by producing a yearly new play festival, SolFest, in partnership with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, while also supporting the Latiné theater community through readings, workshops, a podcast (SolTalk), and ongoing symposia.

The artistic collective includes Adriana Gaviria (Co-Artistic Director), Rebecca Martínez, David Mendizábal, Jacob G. Padrón (Co-Artistic Director), Julian Ramirez, and Laurie Woolery. Isabel Pask is the Producing Associate. Brian Herrera is the Resident Scholar. Stephanie Ybarra is the Resident Dramaturg. Our partners include Atlantic Theatre Company, Baltimore Center Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Center Theatre Group, LAByrinth Theater Company, Latinx Playwrights Circle, Magic Theatre, MCC Theater, New Georges, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, The Playwrights Realm, The Public Theater, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Soho Rep, WP Theater, and Yale Repertory Theatre.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT

WWW.SOLPROJECT.ORG