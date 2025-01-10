Adil Mansoor's AMM(I)GONE Will Make New York Premiere at The Flea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PlayCo, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, The Flea, and Kelly Strayhorn Theater will present the New York premiere of Amm(i)gone, created, co-directed and performed by Adil Mansoor and co-directed by Lyam B. Gabel, March 13 - April 7 at The Flea (20 Thomas St, New York).

Adil Mansoor is a Virgo Pakistani-American theater queerdo. His mother is an Aquarian hijabi Quranic scholar. Since she discovered Adil’s queerness online, their once-close bond now needs rescue.

In Amm(i)gone, a portmanteau of “ammi” (“mother” in Urdu) and the Greek heroine Antigone, Mansoor invites us on a journey of heartbreak and repair between mother and son as they embark on an examination and translation of Sophocles’ Antigone into Urdu. Passionately mining Greek tragedy, Islam, and their own memories, they seek to recover their love across faith.

