ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: FINDING HOME & MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY to Run Off-Broadway

Royal Family Productions will present Chris Henry's two-part adaptation in full of LM Montgomery's classic novel, Anne of Green Gables. The first part, Anne of Green Gables: Finding Home, was presented in a substantially different version in 2019, and Marilla of Green Gables: Becoming a Family is a brand-new conclusion to the original Anne of Green Gables story. Both shows are adapted and co-directed by Royal Family's artistic director, Chris Henry, with choreography and co-direction from Lorna Ventura.

Ms. Henry's Anne of Green Gable is a one-woman, movement-fueled, theatrical experience for all ages, featuring dynamic choreography by Lorna Ventura. Finding Home shares the journey of Anne Shirley, an imaginative, red-headed, hot-tempered, eleven-year-old orphan, and what happens when she is accidentally brought to the home of quiet siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert in Prince Edward Island. Marilla of Green Gables: Becoming a Family shifts over to Marilla's point of view as we see her navigate what becoming a mother really means as she continues to deal with Anne's adventures growing up. These pieces are each stand-alone plays, but together they tell the story of three unlikely people meeting and eventually becoming a family.

“As someone who was adopted, the story of a fiery, strong, imaginative orphan girl really resonated with me throughout my childhood and throughout my life. I was inspired to take this material and adapt Ms. Montgomery's text for the Royal Family stage with my collaborator, Lorna Ventura. We have stripped down the book to its essence and have broken it up into two parts. We hope that anyone who has ever tried to find their place in the world will find joy, inspiration, and home in the story of Anne of Green Gables. ” - Artistic Director, Chris Henry

The cast of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: FINDING HOME features Emmaline Goia (Women on Fire) and Maggie Langhorne (Ad and Ned).

The cast of MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY features Ephraim Birney (“Gotham,” “The Americans,” “Strawberry Mansion”), Francesca Fernandez (“Law & Order: SVU,” “Blue Bloods,” Jonah), Emmaline Gioia (Women on Fire: Fair is Foul), , and Desi Waters (“The Blacklist,” Fame) with a dance ensemble of Emily Anne Davis and Madison McLean.

The creative team for this production includes Chris Henry (playwright/co-director), Lorna Ventura (co-director/choreography), Cheyenne Sykes (lighting and costume design), Bart Kuebler, Amanda Gates and Lars Jacobsen (original music), Stephanie Carlin (sound design), Devan McCulloch (technical director/props master), Rebecca Wilson, (Assistant Director), and Thomas J. Donohoe (Stage Manager).

Schedule: ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: FINDING HOME & MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY

OCTOBER 17-NOVEMBER 4, 2024

Thursday at 6 pm - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: FINDING HOME

Friday at 6 pm - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: FINDING HOME

Sat at 3 pm - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: FINDING HOME

Sat at 5 pm - MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY

Sunday at 11 am - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: FINDING HOME

Sunday at 1 pm - MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY

Monday at 6 pm - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: FINDING HOME

Monday at 7:30 pm - MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY



With special performances

Thursday, Oct 17th at 6 pm - MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY

Friday, Oct 25th at 7:30 pm - MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY

Thursday, Oct 31 at 7:30 pm - MARILLA OF GREEN GABLES: BECOMING A FAMILY

Royal Family Performing Arts Space is located at 145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor

Tickets are $35 for general admission, $100/ $65 tax-deductible reserved seats, and $250/$215 tax-deductible VIP tickets. They must be purchased in advance at www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org .

