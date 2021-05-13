ANDTheatre Company Presents 14th Annual 'Eclectics' Festival

ANDTheatre Company has announced the 14th Annual "Eclectic Evening of Shorts," a benefit for ANDTheatre Co. "Eclectics" will be presented virtually, running from March 21st-24th. Twelve new plays will be performed in two parts, with an artist meet and greet after the shows on the 21st and 22nd.

Part 1 will be shown Friday and Saturday at 7pm, while Part 2 will be shown Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm. Both parts will be available to watch on demand Sunday the 23rd and Monday the 24th.

Part 1 features:

"To Be Black"

By Sylia Francis

Directed by Brooke Purdy

With

Alexander Thomas* as Rondell

Miata Edoga* as Bernice

Sean Phillips as Jamal

"Zoom Dump"

Written & Directed by Karen Ruetz

With

Christie Lee Fisher as Cheryl

Phillip Aaron Brasher as Jake

"Time To Get Up"

By Richard Warren

Directed by Kristine Niven

With

Mike Lawler* as James

Ellen Ko as Lydia

"The Point"

Written & Directed by Ali MacLean

With Nevin Millan as Lugo

Alison Minick* as Teenie

Alexander Demas as Murph

Aaron Lyons* as Scanlan

"Teddy"

By Jackie Martin

Directed by Kristine Niven

With Bonita Elery as Oakley

Emmanuel Elpenord as Teddy Talksalot

"Breaking the News"

By Keith Whalen

Directed by Janice L. Goldberg+

John Lampe* as Everett

Graham Galloway-Chapa as Sharon

Part 2 features:

"Pluses & Minuses"

By Louise Schwarz

Directed by Autumn Bllock

Stage Directions - Clay Woodard

Production Liaison - Cristy Chory

With

Christianne Greiert* as Angie

Sania Fontaine as Josephine

Sam Crabtree as Ryan

"Closing Doors"

By John Minigan

Directed by Miranda Jonte

With

Maya Loren Jackson* as Sandra

Darlene Van Alstyne as Valerie

"The Birds Are Feeding Me"

Written & Directed by Rex McGregor

With

Steve Bruun as Doug

Kate McMorran as Kim

Rosina Fernhoff* as Marion

"Holy Hell"

By Barbara Lindsay

Directed by Aaron Angello

With

Aaron Angello as Man

Gillian Shelly* as Woman

"When Jesus Drops By For Tea"

By Greg Lam

Directed by Rachel Finley

With

Brian Cox as Matthew

Patrick Gibbons* as Josh

"Time In A Box"

By Ken Levine

Directed by Scotty Watson

With

Michael Coyne as Stuart

Anjelica Smith as Eva

Tickets for Part 1 are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eclectic-evening-of-shorts-part-i-tickets-154481519383

Tickets for Part 2 are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eclectic-evening-of-shorts-part-ii-tickets-154544947097

Throughout the past twelve years, ANDTheatre Company has produced over 130 new plays by authors from the well-known to the soon-to-be-known and provided creative opportunities for hundreds of actors and directors.

It has been a launching pad for short films ("What Came After" by christopher oscar peña and directed by Tonya Pinkins), for full length plays ("Suddenly a Knock at the Door" by Robin Goldfin and directed by David Carson, based on a story by Etgar Keret) and plays subsequently published in short play anthologies ("Family of Flechner" by Gregory Fletcher, Lunchtime at Westfield High by Nicole Pandolfo, "Mae the Magnificent" by Margo Hammond).

ANDTheatre Company's 14th Annual Eclectics Festival, May 21st-24th.