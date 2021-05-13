ANDTheatre Company Presents 14th Annual 'Eclectics' Festival
ANDTheatre Company's 14th Annual Eclectics Festival runs May 21st-24th.
ANDTheatre Company has announced the 14th Annual "Eclectic Evening of Shorts," a benefit for ANDTheatre Co. "Eclectics" will be presented virtually, running from March 21st-24th. Twelve new plays will be performed in two parts, with an artist meet and greet after the shows on the 21st and 22nd.
Part 1 will be shown Friday and Saturday at 7pm, while Part 2 will be shown Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm. Both parts will be available to watch on demand Sunday the 23rd and Monday the 24th.
Part 1 features:
"To Be Black"
By Sylia Francis
Directed by Brooke Purdy
With
Alexander Thomas* as Rondell
Miata Edoga* as Bernice
Sean Phillips as Jamal
"Zoom Dump"
Written & Directed by Karen Ruetz
With
Christie Lee Fisher as Cheryl
Phillip Aaron Brasher as Jake
"Time To Get Up"
Directed by Kristine Niven
With
Mike Lawler* as James
Ellen Ko as Lydia
"The Point"
Written & Directed by Ali MacLean
With Nevin Millan as Lugo
Alison Minick* as Teenie
Alexander Demas as Murph
Aaron Lyons* as Scanlan
"Teddy"
By Jackie Martin
Directed by Kristine Niven
With Bonita Elery as Oakley
Emmanuel Elpenord as Teddy Talksalot
"Breaking the News"
By Keith Whalen
Directed by Janice L. Goldberg+
John Lampe* as Everett
Graham Galloway-Chapa as Sharon
Part 2 features:
"Pluses & Minuses"
By Louise Schwarz
Directed by Autumn Bllock
Stage Directions - Clay Woodard
Production Liaison - Cristy Chory
With
Christianne Greiert* as Angie
Sania Fontaine as Josephine
Sam Crabtree as Ryan
"Closing Doors"
By John Minigan
Directed by Miranda Jonte
With
Maya Loren Jackson* as Sandra
Darlene Van Alstyne as Valerie
"The Birds Are Feeding Me"
Written & Directed by Rex McGregor
With
Steve Bruun as Doug
Kate McMorran as Kim
Rosina Fernhoff* as Marion
"Holy Hell"
By Barbara Lindsay
Directed by Aaron Angello
With
Aaron Angello as Man
Gillian Shelly* as Woman
"When Jesus Drops By For Tea"
By Greg Lam
Directed by Rachel Finley
With
Brian Cox as Matthew
Patrick Gibbons* as Josh
"Time In A Box"
By Ken Levine
Directed by Scotty Watson
With
Michael Coyne as Stuart
Anjelica Smith as Eva
Tickets for Part 1 are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eclectic-evening-of-shorts-part-i-tickets-154481519383
Tickets for Part 2 are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eclectic-evening-of-shorts-part-ii-tickets-154544947097
Throughout the past twelve years, ANDTheatre Company has produced over 130 new plays by authors from the well-known to the soon-to-be-known and provided creative opportunities for hundreds of actors and directors.
It has been a launching pad for short films ("What Came After" by christopher oscar peña and directed by Tonya Pinkins), for full length plays ("Suddenly a Knock at the Door" by Robin Goldfin and directed by David Carson, based on a story by Etgar Keret) and plays subsequently published in short play anthologies ("Family of Flechner" by Gregory Fletcher, Lunchtime at Westfield High by Nicole Pandolfo, "Mae the Magnificent" by Margo Hammond).
