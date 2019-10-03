Amas Musical Theatre Will Present KEATON AND THE WHALE

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) will present Keaton and The Whale, a new musical with book and lyrics by Molly Reisman and music & lyrics by Emily Chiu, for three (3) performances only: Monday, November 4 at 3pm & 7pm and Tuesday, November 5 at 7pm at A.R.T. /New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street) as part of its "Dare to Be Different" series.

In Keaton and The Whale, the 52-hertz whale sings at a frequency higher than any other whale can hear. He is the only one of his kind and is widely known as The Loneliest Whale in the World. No other being has ever communicated with him... Until now.

"The overarching theme of Keaton and The Whale is alienation and loneliness, and what it means to connect to the world around you," explain Ms. Reisman and Ms. Chiu. "In our show, our characters have to open themselves up to the unknown factors of other people and learn that talking is not communicating. You must also listen. We must listen to the voices of the teens, who will inherit the world we leave for them. We must listen to the people for whom we are creating our art. We must listen to those who cannot speak on behalf of themselves. In order to communicate what we want to say we first must listen."

Directed by Leora Morris with musical direction by Benji Goldsmith, the cast will include Ally Bonino (Dogfight), Cori Jaskier (The Scarlet Savior), Jeffrey Eugene Johnson (Dreamgirls - Korea), Kennedy Kanagawa (Saturday Night), Minji Kim (debut), Esteban Suero (Rockin' Road to Dublin), and Forest Van Dyke (Dog Man: The Musical). The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil.

Tickets are FREE, however reservations are required and may be obtained here. For more information, please call (212) 563-2565.

Keaton and The Whale is the recipient of the inaugural Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists. This production is sponsored by Kermitt Brooks, Willette Klausner, Steve Sagman and Jame White.





