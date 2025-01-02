A.I. Vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: A.I. JESUS EDITION to Take Place at The Pit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A.I. vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: A.I. JESUS EDITION will take place on Sunday, January 12th, 7pm at The PIT. Tickets are $12.

A human rapper, Anthony Yong Brophy take on a machine-learning A.I. (in this case it will be A.I. Jesus) in a comedy roast battle of TOMORROW!

Plus:, Dancing Robots: A. & I. and celebrity judges! (Chris Griggs, Rich Templeton, Small Wonder (aka Obi O'Brien).

Hosted by Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life). A comedy show where all elements are created by A.I. As seen at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in LA, Santa Cruise Comedy Festival, and in the NY Times!

