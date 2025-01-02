News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A.I. Vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: A.I. JESUS EDITION to Take Place at The Pit

The event will take place on January 12.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
A.I. Vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: A.I. JESUS EDITION to Take Place at The Pit Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A.I. vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: A.I. JESUS EDITION will take place on Sunday, January 12th, 7pm at The PIT. Tickets are $12.

LATEST NEWS

René Marqués LOS SOLES TRUNCOS to be Presented at Repertorio in February
A.I. Vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: A.I. JESUS EDITION to Take Place at The Pit
SoHo Playhouse's 2025 International Fringe Encore Theater Series is Now Playing
WP Theater Extends MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY For a Final Time

A human rapper, Anthony Yong Brophy take on a machine-learning A.I. (in this case it will be A.I. Jesus) in a comedy roast battle of TOMORROW!

Plus:, Dancing Robots: A. & I. and celebrity judges! (Chris Griggs, Rich Templeton, Small Wonder (aka Obi O'Brien).

Hosted by Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life). A comedy show where all elements are created by A.I. As seen at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in LA, Santa Cruise Comedy Festival, and in the NY Times!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos