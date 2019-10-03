A ROSE CALLED CANDACE Makes Its Off-Broadway Debut

"An inspiring and brave piece of theater"- casting director, Andrew Lynford.

In 2018, Candace debuted her solo show, A ROSE CALLED CANDACE, to rave audience reviews and has had multiple successful runs throughout Los Angeles since. And now she will be making her Off-Broadway debut at the United Solo Theatre Festival, October 23rd, at 7:30pm!

Actress & spoken word artist Candace Nicholas-Lippman shares her story of family, faith, fear & freedom--and finds her truth & transformation along the way. Raw, courageous and intimate, A ROSE CALLED CANDACE shatters expectations of what's possible with a one woman show, delivering a soul-stirring performance that will inspire you to find your own bloom.

Candace looks forward to sharing her story with the East Coast! Hope to see you at the theater!





