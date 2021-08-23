A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Merchant's House to Return This December

For the ninth holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre will bring their production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL back to the Merchant's House Museum (29 East 4th Street, Manhattan). Surrounded by 19th century holiday decorations, flickering candles, and richly appointed period furnishings, audiences will be transported back 150 years in this captivating one-hour performance created from Dickens' own script. Performances run December 1 through December 31.

In December 1867, Charles Dickens arrives in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Join Mr. Dickens, portrayed by actor John Kevin Jones, as he tells his timeless Christmas tale in the elegant intact Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum.

This year every Friday and Saturday through December 18 and all performances Dec 21-28 include "A Holiday Reception with Mr. Dickens". Toast the season with a cup of "Smoking Bishop" (mulled wine) and enjoy a special performance of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" performed by Mr. Dickens himself (John Kevin Jones). The 19th century family room, kitchen, and garden (weather permitting) will be open to guests during the reception.

COVID-19 protocols. To ensure the safety of our guests, seating for A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House has been reduced. Attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask during the performance. Children under the age of 12 will not be admitted.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum. Performances take place in the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

To be announced in November 2021: Our 2020 virtual offering of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House will be available by pay-per-view during the holiday season.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available at www.summonersensemble.org or www.merchantshouse.org or by calling 866-811-4111.

Regular 60-minute performances: $55 - $125. Seating is strictly limited, and as a safety precaution, reduced from previous seasons.

For Group Sales of 10 or more, email Summoners Ensemble Theatre: summonersensemble@gmail.com

All seating is at the discretion of house management. Doors to the Merchant's House open 30 minutes prior to performance time.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

* includes "A Holiday Reception with Mr. Dickens"

Wednesday, December 1 at 7:00PM

Thursday, December 2 at 7:00PM

*Friday, December 3 at 5:30PM

*Friday, December 3 at 8:00PM

*Saturday, December 4 at 5:30PM

*Saturday, December 4 at 8:00PM

Sunday, December 5 at 6:00PM

Tuesday, December 7 at 7:00PM

Thursday, December 9 at 7:00PM

*Friday, December 10 at 5:30PM

*Friday, December 10 at 8:00PM

*Saturday, December 11 at 5:30PM

*Saturday, December 11 at 8:00PM

Sunday, December 12 at 6:00PM

Wednesday, December 15 at 7:00PM

Thursday, December 16 at 7:00PM

*Friday, December 17 at 5:30PM

*Friday, December 17 at 8:00PM

*Saturday, December 18 at 5:30PM

*Saturday, December 18 at 8:00PM

Sunday, December 19 at 6:00PM

*Tuesday, December 21 at 6:30PM

*Wednesday, December 22 at 6:30PM

*Thursday, December 23 at 5:30PM

*Thursday, December 23 at 8:00PM

*Friday, December 24 at 4:00PM

*Friday, December 24 at 6:30PM

*Sunday, December 26 at 5:30PM

*Monday, December 27 at 5:30PM

*Monday, December 27 at 8:00PM

*Tuesday, December 28 at 5:30PM

*Tuesday, December 28 at 8:00PM

Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00PM

Thursday, December 30 at 7:00PM

Friday, December 31 at 7:00PM